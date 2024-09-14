Seattle Mariners Rally Late Against Texas Rangers Bullpen After Jacob deGrom's Return
The Seattle Mariners scored twice in the seventh and three more in the eighth for a 5-4 comeback win over the Texas Rangers Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
Julio Rodriguez's three-run home run against David Robertson in the eighth gave Seattle the lead after the Rangers had built a 4-0 advantage.
Rodriguez was 4 for 5 with a double, a homer, and three RBI.
Jacob deGrom was back on the mound for the Rangers for the first time in more than a year and the offense provided enough support for the second consecutive night.
deGrom struck out four and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first start since having Tommy John surgery on June 12, 2023. For an in depth breakdown on deGrom's return, check out our report here.
The Rangers scored twice in the first against Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock. Marcus Semien was hit by a pitch and Josh Smith singled before Nathaniel Lowe's two-out single scored Semien and Josh Jung's single scored Smith.
Wyatt Langford hit his 11th home run in the fifth to give Texas a 3-0 lead.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Strong Finish For Nathaniel Lowe
Nathaniel Lowe has reached base safely with a hit or walk in 16 consecutive starts since Aug. 27. He was 3 for 4 on Friday, his first three-hit game since Sept. 4 against the Yankees and his seventh game with three or more hits in 2024. In his past 15 games, Lowe is batting .426 with three homers and 10 RBI.
2. Bullpen Meltdown
The Rangers bullpen was tagged for five runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Jose Urena was charged with two runs on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings, and David Roberton was charge with three runs on Julio Rodriguez's three-run homer in the eighth. It's only the club's fifth loss in 2024 when leading after the seventh inning. They're now 54-5 when leading after seven innings.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.89) makes his first start since July 30 against the Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15) at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Scherzer has been on the injured list with right arm fatigue since Aug. 2.
