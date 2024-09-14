Inside The Rangers

Seattle Mariners Rally Late Against Texas Rangers Bullpen After Jacob deGrom's Return

The Seattle Mariners scored twice in the seventh and three more in the eighth to rally from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers Friday night.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 13, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides safely into home plate to score a run ahead of a tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides safely into home plate to score a run ahead of a tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners scored twice in the seventh and three more in the eighth for a 5-4 comeback win over the Texas Rangers Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Julio Rodriguez's three-run home run against David Robertson in the eighth gave Seattle the lead after the Rangers had built a 4-0 advantage.

Rodriguez was 4 for 5 with a double, a homer, and three RBI.

Jacob deGrom was back on the mound for the Rangers for the first time in more than a year and the offense provided enough support for the second consecutive night.

deGrom struck out four and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first start since having Tommy John surgery on June 12, 2023. For an in depth breakdown on deGrom's return, check out our report here.

The Rangers scored twice in the first against Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock. Marcus Semien was hit by a pitch and Josh Smith singled before Nathaniel Lowe's two-out single scored Semien and Josh Jung's single scored Smith.

Wyatt Langford hit his 11th home run in the fifth to give Texas a 3-0 lead.

Three thoughts from Friday's game:

1. Strong Finish For Nathaniel Lowe

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has five hits in the first two games against the Seattle Mariners this weekend.
Sep 12, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe has reached base safely with a hit or walk in 16 consecutive starts since Aug. 27. He was 3 for 4 on Friday, his first three-hit game since Sept. 4 against the Yankees and his seventh game with three or more hits in 2024. In his past 15 games, Lowe is batting .426 with three homers and 10 RBI.

2. Bullpen Meltdown

Julio Rodriguez's three-run home run in the eighth lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Friday.
Sep 13, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Rangers bullpen was tagged for five runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Jose Urena was charged with two runs on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings, and David Roberton was charge with three runs on Julio Rodriguez's three-run homer in the eighth. It's only the club's fifth loss in 2024 when leading after the seventh inning. They're now 54-5 when leading after seven innings.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers righty Max Scherzer makes his first start since July 30 in Game 3 against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
Jul 30, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Right-hander Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.89) makes his first start since July 30 against the Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15) at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Scherzer has been on the injured list with right arm fatigue since Aug. 2.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published |Modified
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News