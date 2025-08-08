Rangers, Phillies Can’t Avoid Aces in Pivotal Three-Game Showdown in Arlington
The Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies will both start a potential Cy Young winner in their series this weekend — just not against each other.
Texas right-hander Jacob deGrom and Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler are both scheduled to start.
While the Phillies won’t have to face Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers will start Merrill Kelly for the second time and Patrick Corbin has been adept at eating innings all season.
More News: Rangers Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Joins Elite Company After Most Recent Start
The Phillies will turn to their best left-handers, Cristopher Sánchez, in the opener.
Here are the probable pitching matchups for this weekend’s series, with Friday’s opener set for 7:05 p.m. central.
Friday: Rangers RHP Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez
The Rangers added Kelly (9-6, 3.22) at the trade deadline, and he had a sharp debut last weekend in Seattle.
He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four hits, two runs and no walks. He struck out six. He appears to be a good fit alongside staff aces Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.
More News: Jack Leiter, Rangers Try to Sweep Yankees: How to Watch, Preview, Lineups
Kelly has experience against Philly from earlier this season. He allowed four hits and one run in five innings in a no-decision. He struck out two and walked none.
Sánchez (10-3, 2.40) is taking Wheeler’s spot in the rotation this turn as Wheeler was pushed back two days due to a sore shoulder.
He has 145 strikeouts against 34 walks in 138.2 innings. In his last seven starts he is 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA, with 53 strikeouts and nine walks in 51 innings.
More News: Nathan Eovaldi Dominates as Rangers Claim Series Victory over Yankees
Saturday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom vs. Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo
deGrom (10-4, 2.80) has looked a bit human since the All-Star break. He is 1-2 in his last three starts and has allowed 11 earned runs. He’s pitched great at home and he received an extra day of rest thanks to the off day on Thursday.
Luzardo (10-5, 4.32) Has won his last two starts, pitching 13 combined innings and allowing seven hits, three earned runs and one walk against 11 strikeouts. He had a bit of a funk after a fast start to the season. But he appears to be coming back around.
Sunday: Rangers LHP Patrick Corbin vs. Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler
Corbin (6-7, 3.91) is coming off a three-inning performance on Monday against the New York Yankees, his shortest outing of the season and the first time he failed to go five innings in a start since April.
More News: Texas Rangers Sit at No. 13 in Latest MLB Power Rankings Despite Recent Surge
He is 2-0 in his last seven starts, but he has received a no-decision in each of his first three starts after the All-Star break.
Wheeler (9-5, 2.64) is penciled in here, so the Rangers don’t get a break and avoid the potential National League Cy Young winner. He last pitched on Aug. 2 against Detroit, taking a loss and allowed nine hits and three earned runs in six innings. He is 0-2 in his last three starts and 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA in his last seven starts. Philadelphia hopes he’s only in a lull.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.