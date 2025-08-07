The Good and Not So Good from Rangers-Yankees Series: Joc Pederson Breakthrough
The Texas Rangers got their nine-game homestand off to a good start by beating the New York Yankees in two out of three games at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (60-56) have been impossible to deal with at home since the All-Star Break ended. Texas is 10-2 in 12 home games, with six more ahead. On Friday, they host the Philadelphia Phillies for three games. After that, it’s another three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Texas has made up ground in both the American League West race and the AL Wild Card race. But the Rangers haven’t climbed the mountain yet. That task awaits them in the next series.
Here are some of the good and not-so-good things that came out of the series.
THE GOOD
1. Joc Pederson’s Breakthrough?
Pederson was clear after his game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Monday’s 8-5, 10-inning victory — one good game doesn’t erase a horrible season.
But also made the point that he can’t change the past. He can only change the future. And, maybe, just maybe, he’s getting there.
The left-handed designated hitter didn’t play in Wednesday’s finale. But, for the series he was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. His home run on Monday was in a pinch-hit situation.
The home run was great. The follow-up the next day was even better. He’s slashing .385/.500/.692 in five games in August.
2. Josh Jung’s Resurgence
Jung’s 0-for-3 game on Wednesday ended his hitting streak since he returned from his minor-league reset on July 21. He’ll be back at third base on Friday after two games at designated hitter.
Jung hit the walk-off home run on Monday. Before Wednesday’s 0-fer he was slashing .382/.447/.647 with three home runs and eight RBI. He also scored eight runs and drew four walks against 11 strikeouts.
When Jung is humming like this at the plate, the lineup is different. Right now, Jung looks like rookie year Jung.
3. Nathan Eovaldi’s Stealth Cy Young Campaign
Eovaldi threw eight innings of near-perfect baseball on Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks against six strikeouts. His performance was carryover from being named the American League pitcher of the month for July, when he went 5-0.
But, this has been Eovaldi most of the season. His month-long break due to injury took him off the Cy Young radar. It’s time to put him back on it.
Since the start of May he is 8-1 with a 0.92 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 17 walks. Good luck to opposing hitters.
4. Hoby Milner’s Mild-Mannered Season
Hoby Milner is the rubber-armed left-handed reliever that every team wants but has difficulty finding. Milner might be the Rangers’ best free agent signing of the offseason.
Milner pitched 2.2 innings of no-hit baseball on Wednesday, allowing one walk and striking out a hitter. But that’s what he does just about every third game. In his last seven games he has a 1.93 ERA with seven strikeouts and two walks in 9.1 innings.
Not all heroes wear capes. Some just pitch middle relief.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. The Garcias (the Hitter)
One only must look at the box score to see how outfielder Adolis Garcia failed to help the Rangers in their 3-2 loss on Wednesday.
He stranded two runners in the fifth with a groundout. He left the bases loaded with a flyout in the seventh. He struck out in the ninth and stranded two more runners.
All three at-bats were in two-out situations. He left seven runners on base. One run could have tied the game. Two could have won it.
He’s been better since his reset in late May, but he went 0-for-10 combined in two of the three games of this series. Six of those outs were strikeouts. Texas needs more consistency from their clean-up hitter.
2. The Garcias (the Pitcher)
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has used Garcia in closer situations. Perhaps it’s time to stop.
His last save was July 30 against the Los Angeles Angels. In last three games, he’s given up a home run in each appearance. In Seattle he did so in save situations. On Wednesday, in a tie game, he gave up Paul Goldschmidt’s go-ahead home run.
The Rangers added two great relivers at the deadline but no closer. Texas may pay for that oversight.
3. Starting Pitchers Not Named Nathan Eovaldi
Monday’s starter, Patrick Corbin, and Wednesday’s starter, Jack Leiter, didn’t give the bullpen much help.
Corbin lasted just three innings but was bailed out by Jon Gray’s epic five-inning relief stint. Leiter managed 3.1 innings but only gave up three hits and two runs. His problem, like Corbin’s was control. Both gave up too many walks.
Corbin could start Sunday’s finale against Philadelphia, pitting him against one of baseball’s most potent lineups. He can’t have control issues like that against the Phillies.
