Rangers Pitching Prospect Leandro Lopez Tearing Up Double-A Level Early
The Texas Rangers have managed to put themselves in an intriguing position as August comes around. With a 60-54 record to their name, they have managed to remain above .500 and within touching distance of the American League West lead.
Only 4.5 games separate the Rangers from the Houston Astros now, and there is room to keep building towards a division lead.
Additionally, the team has quite a few promising prospects to build their future from in the coming years, with some over-performing expectations and others just living up to them.
More News: Rangers Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Joins Elite Company After Most Recent Start
One of those in the former group is pitcher Leandro Lopez, a 23-year-old starting pitcher who has rapidly made his name known throughout the Texas farm system.
A 2021 international free agent, Lopez has had plenty of time to develop ever since entering the pros at 19 years old, and as he continues to build towards an MLB debut, he seems just to be getting better each time he climbs another level of the minor leagues.
The production he has shown in each rotation he has been a part of is immensely impressive, and ever since his promotion to Double-A, he has switched from great to dominant.
More News: Jack Leiter, Rangers Try to Sweep Yankees: How to Watch, Preview, Lineups
What Does Lopez's Stat Line Look Like in Double-A Frisco?
After a recent promotion from High-A to Double-A, it seems as though Lopez has improved, which is extremely impressive given he was already great in the former.
In his 14 starts with High-A Hub City, the young pitcher threw a 2.19 ERA, 1.096 WHIP, 73 strikeouts, 26 walks, only 21 total runs allowed and 16 being earned.
This was good enough to warrant his promotion, and it could not have come at a better time, with Lopez putting together four appearances with a 0.60 ERA, 0.733 WHIP, 24 strikeouts, five walks, one total run allowed, six hits allowed and no home runs allowed in 55 batters faced.
More News: Nathan Eovaldi Dominates as Rangers Claim Series Victory over Yankees
In his latest start on August 6, Lopez went five innings and only gave up a single hit, with one walk, six strikeouts, and no runs allowed.
His most notable appearance came back on July 24, though, going five innings once again, with only one hit allowed as well, but picking up 10 strikeouts and only two walks.
With the 2025 season closer to its end than its beginning, watching for potential prospects is always an intriguing option, and as Lopez rapidly finds his stride, he could be an option to promote to Triple-A sooner rather than later if he keeps up this level of production.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.