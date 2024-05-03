Inside The Rangers

DFW, Prepare Your Multi-Screen Set-Up For Wild Sports Night With Rangers, Mavs, Stars And Caitlin Clark's Debut

With four local teams playing Friday night, including the Dallas Wings hosting the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut in a preseason game in Arlington, here's a guide on how to watch each game.

It's a huge night for DFW sports viewing, with four games of interest overlapping Friday night, starting with Marcus Semien, left, and the Texas Rangers playing the Kansas City Royals and ending with Jason Robertson, right, and the Dallas Stars going for a series-clinching win at the Vegas Golden Knights. Caitlin Clark, second from left, makes her WNBA debut in a preseason game against the Dallas Wings, and Luka Doncic, second from right, tries to lead the Mavs to a series win over the Clippers.
If you ever thought about turning your living room into a sports bar, Friday might be the night for Dallas-Fort Worth sports fans.

Four local teams will be in action, beginning with the Texas Rangers playing at the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. That series opener will air on TXA 21, not on the club's usual home Bally Sports Southwest.

That's because both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars are playing Game 6 playoff games. The Mavs host the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m., which will air on both ESPN and locally on Bally Sports Southwest. The Stars play at the Vegas Golden Knights at 9 p.m. on TNT and locally on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Both the Mavs and Stars can clinch first-round series victories with wins.

Lastly, but perhaps with an even more intense interest to sports fans nationally, the WNBA's Dallas Wings host the Indiana Fever in a preseason game, which is Caitlin Clark's league debut. The game at College Park Center on the campus of UT-Arlington is sold out and ticket prices available on resale sites are similar to the prices for the Mavs-Clippers Game 6 playoff game at American Airlines Center. The Wings-Fever game is also listed as airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and also via

Friday's DFW Sports Schedule, TV Networks

  • Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. TXA 21
  • Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Southwest Extra
  • Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and Bally Sports Southwest
  • Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m., TNT and Bally Sports Southwest Extra

