DFW, Prepare Your Multi-Screen Set-Up For Wild Sports Night With Rangers, Mavs, Stars And Caitlin Clark's Debut
If you ever thought about turning your living room into a sports bar, Friday might be the night for Dallas-Fort Worth sports fans.
Four local teams will be in action, beginning with the Texas Rangers playing at the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. That series opener will air on TXA 21, not on the club's usual home Bally Sports Southwest.
That's because both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars are playing Game 6 playoff games. The Mavs host the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m., which will air on both ESPN and locally on Bally Sports Southwest. The Stars play at the Vegas Golden Knights at 9 p.m. on TNT and locally on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Both the Mavs and Stars can clinch first-round series victories with wins.
Lastly, but perhaps with an even more intense interest to sports fans nationally, the WNBA's Dallas Wings host the Indiana Fever in a preseason game, which is Caitlin Clark's league debut. The game at College Park Center on the campus of UT-Arlington is sold out and ticket prices available on resale sites are similar to the prices for the Mavs-Clippers Game 6 playoff game at American Airlines Center. The Wings-Fever game is also listed as airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and also via
Friday's DFW Sports Schedule, TV Networks
- Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. TXA 21
- Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Southwest Extra
- Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and Bally Sports Southwest
- Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m., TNT and Bally Sports Southwest Extra
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.