'It's Go Time.' Texas Rangers All-Star Josh Jung Hopes To Inject Life Into Lineup After Tortuous Four Months Away
ST. LOUIS — In a perfect world, Josh Jung probably wouldn't be back with the Texas Rangers yet.
The All-Star third baseman came off the injured list on Monday before the team's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium
He's been out since his right wrist was fractured by a pitch on April 1 in Tampa Bay. Jung was close to rejoining the club in mid-June but inflammation at the surgical site derailed his earlier-than-expected return. After three weeks down, Jung is ready to help inject some life into a sputtering Rangers offense.
Jung, 26, was 4 for 10 with a double in three rehab games with Double-A Frisco over the weekend. With the Rangers hoping to make a push for the postseason, it was now or never for Jung.
"Trying to give the team a boost the best I can coming back in whatever role I can play, and just be me," said Jung, who is expected to start Tuesday's game. "Hopefully, just bring some life back to the offense. I got a couple of games under my belt, and it's just go time."
Manager Bruce Bochy said Jung brings more than just an All-Star bat and Gold Glove-level defense. His passion has been missed in the dugout and in the middle of Texas' lineup.
"Yeah, he's missed a lot of time, but we just feel like right now we can use him. The man, who he is, along with the talent that he brings," Bochy said. Jung will continue to ramp up slowly, in the same vein that shortstop Corey Seager was used in April after missing all of spring training. Jung is likely to DH once a week and take a day off each week for the next month. The addition of Jung and catcher Carson Kelly via a trade Sunday night, are both aimed at jump-starting the offense.
"I'll rely on our medical staff to let me know how he's doing," Bochy said. "I think it should [cause] a jump in the offense. That's what our hope is. That's why Jung's here. And that's why the trade was made. You look how we've been scoring here the last month, we need a lot of help there and those guys can provide it. How big? That's s hard to quantify, but I do think it's going to make us a better team offensively."
Jung cautioned that he'll likely need a few weeks before he's feeling completely comfortable at the plate.
"I don't think it's a finished product, by any means. [I've played] three games," he said. "Bochy and [general manager] Chris Young understand that it's going to take a little time probably to get perfect, but just having that bat back in the lineup ... regardless of where I'm at, they still have to prepare like I am 100% Josh Jung coming into season, which hopefully I'll get there quickly. It's just another bat they've got to plan for. Hopefully, that leaves some mistakes for guys in front or behind me."
Jung is just happy to be back in a position to help his teammates. The four months away was not easy, especially watching the lineup struggle.
"I just can't wait to play with the guys again, that's the biggest thing," he said. "and hopefully just bring some life back into the lineup. I wished I could help out you know, especially when the team [was] struggling. That's when you're like, 'Man, I wish I could help them.' That's the real torture, just wanting to play, the competitor wanting to compete and not being able to. That's the torture and now it's go time."
