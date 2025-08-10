Jacob deGrom Frustrated by One Pitch in Rangers Loss to Phillies
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers got a great outing from Jacob deGrom, but the Rangers starter was frustrated with one pitch in their 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Rangers (60-57) took an early lead, lost it in the seventh inning and got a solo home run from Corey Seager to give Texas a chance in the ninth inning down a run.
The Phillies (66-49) now have a series win over the Rangers after sweeping them last year in Philly but after going more than a decade without a win in Arlington before winning Friday’s game.
Here are three thoughts on the game.
deGrom in a Groove Again
Before the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy asked what had happened with Jacob deGrom his past few starts — namely, what was leading to allowing 11 earned runs in three starts since the All-Star break?
Bochy said deGrom wasn’t getting away with as many mistakes and he was giving up the long ball (six home runs in those starts). But deGrom’s stuff and health were where they should be.
For six innings he was stellar. He allowed four hits, but nothing stuck. He struck out eight. He didn’t walk anyone.
Then, the seventh. A one-out single by Brandon Marsh. A walk to Harrison Bader. There was still a chance to get out of it.
But he grooved a 91.7 mph slider across the plate and Max Kepler — a .200 hitter this season — laced it into right-center field for a double.
“I made a mistake over the middle of the plate,” deGrom said. “I was trying to go away but I just didn’t execute. That’s what ended up costing us the game.”
He later used the word “frustrating” when it came to that pitch.
The good news is deGrom appears to have his groove back after a valley. And while he was frustrated, one came away with the feeling that he wasn’t why the Rangers lost.
The Lefty Kryptonie
For the second straight game, the Rangers were stymied by a left-handed starter.
On Friday, it was Cristopher Sanchez, who held Texas to six hits and one earned run. He struck out six and walked one. Texas had one legitimate shot to beat him, which was a bases-loaded chance in the fifth. It ended with a Wyatt Langford flyout.
Jesus Luzardo took the mound on Saturday for Philadelphia. Bochy was asked before the game why the Rangers had struggled against left-handers this season.
He put some of the onus on his own right-handed hitters who have had difficulty with lefties this season. Texas’ slash against left-handers was .226/.285/.349 entering the game with the batting average nine points behind their .235 average against right-handers.
Bochy also said the Rangers have faced some quality lefties, including Detroit’s Tarik Skubal twice. Well, add Luzardo to the list. He held the Rangers to seven hits, one run — which came in the first inning — along with one walk. He struck out four. The Phillies’ bullpen took it from there.
At some point, the Rangers must hit those quality left-handers better than they have this weekend or the season will end in late September.
A Losing Home Series
The Rangers need to win two out of every three games to have a shot at the playoffs. Since the All-Star Break, the Rangers have come close to that.
Entering Saturday’s game Texas was 12-8 since the break. That’s not quite two out of every three games. But, even before the All-Star Break Texas was awfully hard to beat at home.
The Rangers hadn’t lost a home series since late June to — you guessed it — Seattle. With Saturday’s loss, Texas has won 17 of their last 27 games at GLF and still has one of the best home records in baseball at 36-23. Well, Philly took care of that with Saturday’s win.
Texas only has 22 home games left. Excellence at home will only get the Rangers so far. They need to get better on the road, where they are 24-35.
Texas must also maximize what they do at home if they hope to play October baseball again.
