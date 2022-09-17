Texas continues a three-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Tropicana Field.

The Texas Rangers, fresh off a series-opening victory, are back at Tropicana Field on Saturday night to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the three-game series.

Texas (63-81) won Friday’s game 4-3, improving its record in one-run games to 14-32 (the losses are a franchise record for one-run games). First baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who began his career as a Rays first baseman, homered in the game. His home run, along with Corey Seager’s two-run double, proved to be the difference in the game.

Martín Pérez won his 12th game of the year, while the Rangers sent former Texas starter Corey Kluber home with the loss.

The Rangers are now 12-18 under interim manager Tony Beasley. The Rangers on Friday announced the festivities to honor Tom Grieve on his retirement from 55 years with the Rangers organization. Those festivities are next Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Scroll down to get ready for tonight’s game.

Texas Rangers (63-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (80-64)

Sept. 17, 2022, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla., 5:10 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.79)

Vs.

TB: RHP Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 4.70)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock. He last pitched on Sunday.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. He has not pitched in an official game since going on the IL.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Rays — Bally Sports Sun

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Rays – WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

DH Kole Calhoun

CF Leody Taveras

LF Bubba Thompson

-

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

3B Jonathan Aranda

SS Wander Franco

1B Harold Ramírez

LF David Peralta

RF Manuel Margot

C Francisco Mejía

DH Ji-Man Choi

2B Taylor Walls

CF Jose Siri

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.