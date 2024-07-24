Masterful Jon Gray Outing Key for Streaking Texas Rangers, Playoff Push
It feels as if the Texas Rangers have been waiting on starting pitching all season long. Well, maybe it’s arrived.
Or at least on the verge.
If the defending World Series champs are going to make a move and defend their title, and prove to general manager Chris Young not to sell at the trade deadline, what happens on the bump will play a leading role.
The Rangers have gotten three solid starts in a row, the latest from Jon Gray in a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Not so coincidentally, it’s led to a three-game winning streak that has Texas (49-52) just three games back of both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
Making his first start since July 8, Gray tossed 7 2/3 masterful innings and permitted just one earned run on four hits and no walks. He struck out five, threw 80 pitches (63 strikes) and recorded career strikeout No. 1,200 when he fanned Paul DeJong in the second inning.
The 78.8% strike percentage was the Gray’s highest this season and second-best of his career to only an 86.7% (45 pitches/39 strikes) in 2022 against the Miami Marlins.
Gray worked out of some trouble early, including a second-and-third, no-outs jam in the second, before hitting his stride. The lone run allowed came on Andrew Vaughn’s RBI single in the third before. Gray didn’t permit a baserunner after, retiring the final 15 batters faced before giving way to Josh Sborz and the bullpen with two outs in the eighth.
“It felt really good,” Gray said, according to MLB.com. “It's been a long time since I felt that. I have been searching for that for a while, so it does feel really good. I think it's something that's going to continue to get better. I really do. Towards the end again, we were working really well. I'm just gonna keep that going.”
Gray is one of the many starters to spend time on the injured list this season for Texas. Several arms are getting closer to returning, with Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Cody Bradford among the options for the final two months of the season.
During the current three-game winning streak, Rangers starters – Gray, Micheal Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney – have allowed just three earned runs total, which each going at least five innings.
A club can never have too much pitching, and with the Rangers firmly in the division race, more outings like Gray on Tuesday at Globe Life Field will make a playoff run much easier.
