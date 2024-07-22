Texas Rangers Injury, Rehab Updates: Current Status Of Cody Bradford, Jacob deGrom, Josh Jung And More
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers are hanging by a thread as the July 30 trade deadline nears.
One of the biggest lingering aspects of the club's status as a potential contender in the American League West is the return of injured players. The Rangers have a bunch of integral parts of their World Series championship-defending aspirations close to returning to the roster.
But how close are they? And will the Rangers be in a position to make their returns matter? Texas is in third place and five games back of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, who are tied atop the AL West. The Rangers open a four-game series Monday against the worst club in the league, the Chicago White Sox, who are 27-74.
Here are the latest updates of injured Rangers pitchers and players and their expected return dates:
Cody Bradford: The left-hander returned to Arlington after a stint in the Arizona Complex League. He told reporters he's feeling good and is throwing a couple of innings out of the bullpen with Double-A Frisco Tuesday night. Bradford, who has been out since mid-April with a fractured rib, could be available in early August if his rehab goes smoothly.
Tyler Mahle: The right-hander will make a fourth rehab start in Frisco on Thursday. He told reporters he feels good with his progression and his timetable remains day-to-day. Mahle, who has been a starter, could be an option out of the bullpen when he returns, which could be at the start of August. Mahle had Tommy John surgery in May 2023.
Jacob deGrom: Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the two-time Cy Young winner is "getting close" to facing hitters. deGrom is scheduled to throw a 40-pitch bullen on Tuesday and again on Friday. deGrom, who had Tommy John surgery in June 2023, is expected to throw three live bullpen sessions to hitters before he's ready to go on a rehab assignment. If all goes well over the next two weeks, deGrom could start that rehab assignment in mid-August.
Max Scherzer: The three-time Cy Young winner isn't injured, but he felt 'arm fatigue' during the All-Star break, which persisted during his two-inning start on Saturday. Scherzer said it affected his stuff and location. He'll throw his normal bullpen ahead of his Thursday spot in the rotation to determine how his arm feels. If he's still feeling fatigue, the Rangers may skip him in the rotation.
Josh Jung: The All-Star third baseman is set to face live pitching before Wednesday's game, Bochy said. The inflammation in Jung's surgically-repaired fractured wrist has subsided and he's been able to slowly ramp up his swings after his initial rehab stint in June was halted. If Jung remains pain-free after facing live pitching, he could return to the minors for a second rehab stint this weekend or early next week. Jung will likely need several rehab games before the Rangers are ready to add him to the lineup. If all goes well, that puts Jung's return date at the start of August.
Evan Carter: The outfielder shagged balls before Monday's game and is scheduled to take batting practice before Tuesday's game. Carter, who has been out with a lumbar sprain since May 28 and his return is still difficult to pin down. When he's ready for a rehab assignment, he'll likely need more time to find his timing at the plate before he's ready to return to the Rangers' lineup. Best guess? Mid-August return.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.