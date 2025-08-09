Josh Jung Fueling Rangers Offense After Finding Swing Once Again
The Texas Rangers might have been average at best for the first three months of the season. But as of late that has been a completely different story.
Their pitching staff has been phenomenal all year, led by what could be an eventual record season by Nathan Eovaldi, along with Saturday's starter, Jacob deGrom. The ball club has been on a steady rise in the postseason race led by pitching and defense.
If they are looking to be contenders in October the Rangers need more production from their hitters and that includes their third baseman Josh Jung, who is now getting hot at just the right time.
Josh Jung in Recent Games
Jung's slash line on the year is .250/.293/.391, but he's brought those numbers up since he spent some time at Triple-A Round Rock to work on his swing after seeing his batting average fall below .230.
In his 12 games since his return from the option, he's slashed .300/.400/561 with three home runs and nine RBI. None of those home runs were bigger than the one he hit on Monday night, a walk-off, 10th inning shot to push the Rangers past the New York Yankees.
"It was awesome, yeah," Jung said to reporters, including Rangers OnSI's Matthew Postins, after the game. "I felt like I was floating around the bases."
Second half Rangers
The Rangers were underrated coming out of the All-Star break. But, few teams Texas has faced in more than one series have dominated them, with the exception of the Seattle Mariners, who have won the season series, 10-3. Texas dropped three out of four to the Mariners last weekend.
Texas finished July 9-4 after play resumed in the second half of the season. They have started August 3-4, but Texas has been terrific at home since the All-Star break, going 10-3. The Rangers are at home through Wednesday.
There is still time for Texas to make up ground in both the AL Wild Card race and in the AL West race, where the Houston Astros have led the division since June but have since seen part of their lead erode.
If the Rangers are going to get it done, they'll need consistent offense down the stretch. A healthy and productive Jung will make a huge difference.
