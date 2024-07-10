Perfect 10! Texas Rangers Prospects Combine For 10 Hits With Triple-A Round Rock
With the All-Star Futures Game just days away, prospects have been the talk of the major league world. More than two dozen up-and-coming stars will take the field at Globe Life for a showcase in front of fans.
Texas Rangers infielder Justin Foscue won't be participating in Saturday's festivities, but his performance Tuesday for Triple-A Round Rock might be a sign he's ready for a second stint in the majors.
Foscue, the Rangers' No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, had a career-high five hits in a 14-10 road loss against Reno at Greater Nevada Field. He also picked up three RBI and raised his batting average to .286.
The former first-round pick drilled a high fastball to right-center field in the first to advance Dustin Harris to third. Two innings later, he doubled to left, scoring on Ezequiel Duran from first with an exit velocity of 98.4 mph.
Harris, 25, the club's No. 9-rated prospect, also was 5 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI to extend his five-game hitting streak. The outfielder is batting .274 with nine doubles, six homers, and 31 RBI with Round Rock.
Foscue singled to right a frame later to plate two more runs. He singled to left and later tried to score on a Blane Crim double but was thrown out at home in the seventh. Foscue finished his night with a single in the eighth and scored on Sam Huff's two-run double.
Since being activated from the 60-day IL on June 20, Foscue has played nine games at second base, five games at first base and one game at designated hitter.
In his past seven games, he's slashing .409/.536/.636 with nine hits, a home run, and seven RBI.
An April call-up following All-Star third baseman Josh Jung's wrist injury, Foscue went 1 for 2 with an RBI in two games before an oblique strain put him on the injured list for two months.