Lockout ... Progress? MLB, MLBPA To Continue CBA Talks Wednesday

After nearly 17 hours at the bargaining table on Tuesday, MLB and the MLBPA continue negotiations on Wednesday in hopes of an agreement that could salvage a full season.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to pick up discussions on a new collective bargaining agreement Wednesday after the two sides spent nearly 17 hours at the bargaining table on Tuesday. The league and union bargained beyond 2:00 a.m., and produced enough progress toward a new deal to temporarily stave off any further cancelations by MLB.

Entering Tuesday's negotiations, the league had threatened to cancel the second week of the regular season without a new CBA. However, the two sides now appear to be closer to an agreement than at any point during the owner-imposed lockout, which entered its 98th day on Wednesday.

After a league spokesperson said the two sides were "deadlocked" after fruitless negotiations on Sunday, MLB offered a proposal on Monday that included some movement toward the players. MLB brought another comprehensive proposal to the table Tuesday, to which players are expected to respond Wednesday.

Among the items offered by MLB, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan:

First competitive balance tax threshold at $230 million, escalating to $242 million by the end of the agreement. The CBT, which previously had three tiers, also includes a new fourth tier that sits $60 million above the initial threshold. 2021's first threshold was $210 million.

A $40 million bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. This is a new concept embraced by both sides to better compensate younger players. The union had previously offered a pool of $75 million.

Minimum salaries starting at $700,000 and increasing to $770,000 by the fifth and final year of the agreement.

A shortened window for MLB to unilaterally implement rule changes, including a pitch clock, ban on defensive shift and larger bases. These changes would take place beginning with the 2023 season.

Advertising on player uniforms, including patches on jerseys and decals on helmets.

A universal designated hitter.

An expansion of the postseason to 12 teams.

Draft pick incentives for clubs to discourage service-time manipulation.

Limits the number of times a player can be optioned to the minor leagues in one season to five.

If the two sides are able to come to an agreement Wednesday, MLB has offered to put the already canceled games at the end of the schedule, giving players a full 162-game season. This is key because without a full season, at least in terms of pay, the players have threatened to take an expanded postseason of the table.

Heading into Wednesday's talks, one of the biggest issues remaining is the implementation of an international draft. MLB wants it while the MLBPA has been opposed to it. However, MLB is offering to nix the draft-pick compensation model (the qualifying offer), something the players want, in exchange for the international draft.

It's also unclear if the union is completely satisfied with the league's offer on the CBT. The MLBPA's previous offer was a first threshold of $238 million increasing to $263 million by the end of the agreement.

Needless to say, Wednesday is a pivotal day for both sides. An agreement would salvage a full season. The lack of an agreement would add another complicated layer to negotiations.

