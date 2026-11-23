Tarik Skubal was never going to sign with the Texas Rangers. But that doesn’t mean they won’t potentially benefit from the deal.

Skubal and the New York Mets have agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal per ESPN and other outlets. For contrast, consider the Rangers signed former Mets start Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal five years ago.

The two-time American League Cy Young winner was the top free agent on the market. In many cases that puts a “hold” on the free-agent market. He’s set a bar that no free agent will reach. But now that teams KNOW he’s off the market, there’s a chance more signings could happen before an expected work stoppage after Dec. 1.

Removing that hold from the market is what helps the Rangers. How it helps them is unclear.

Can Tarik Skubal’s New Deal Help Rangers?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers are going to operate with what president of baseball operations Chris Young has called a flat payroll. Inside the Rangers gauged what that means to the team’s spending and found that Texas may only have around $13 million to spend, assuming that flat payroll is $190 million, which is a total that seems acceptable.

That isn’t enough for the Rangers to play in the mid-range of the market, must less the top. What Skubal’s deal does is release some teams from competing for him to go after that next tier, which includes starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, Michael King and Casey Mize, along with position players like Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena.

Texas needs some of those players to fly off the board so the Rangers can start playing for lower-cost free agents that fill roles like center field, catcher and the bullpen. But there’s another impact for the Rangers to consider.

The Rangers are open to trading players, especially veterans that will cost them plenty in 2027, including shortstop Corey Seager, starting pitcher Jacob deGrom and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. They are also fielding calls about another starting pitcher, MacKenzie Gore.

Skubal’s signing could lead teams that were in the running for him and may not see the next tier as options to call the Rangers about deGrom, Eovaldi and Gore. The last may be enticing because of cost. But deGrom and Eovaldi have track records that could help a contender and could fetch the Rangers multiple players in return.

The same goes for Seager, who is the Rangers’ most enticing — and costliest trade chip.

Skubal’s deal should help nudge the market forward for other free agents. That the downhill effect the Rangers need to luck into a free agent or trade they might not expect to land. But, right now, the impact of Skubal’s deal is minimal for Texas — except to simply envy the fact that the Mets can spend money like that.