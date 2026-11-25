The Texas Rangers need an outfielder, specifically a center fielder, as Evan Carter may not be ready for opening day in 2027 due to hip labrum surgery.

Of course, depending upon how labor negotiations go, opening day may not be the traditional late March opening day. The longer the negotiations drag into the regular season, the better the odds that Carter could be healthy. Carter batted under .200 in 2026 and the Rangers know they need someone with experience to challenge and push him for playing time.

The Rangers won't be big spenders in free agency, and they needed an outfielder in that pool of inexpensive or cheap options to set a market. Tyrone Taylor may have done that after he agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday per MLB.com and other outlets.

The question is whether that market is in Texas’ budget?

Does Tyrone Taylor’s Deal Help or Hurt Rangers?

Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young. Credit:Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Taylor reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $17 million with the White Sox. That's an average of $8.5 million per year. He slashed .279/.325/.502 with 11 home runs, 16 doubles and 38 RBI.

According to ESPN, Taylor was not among the top 50 free agents on the market. He was among a pool of free agent outfielders that included Former Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia, Randal Grichuk, Lane Thomas and Tommy Pham.

Taylor is a solid addition for the White Sox and would have been a solid addition for the Rangers. He has a lifetime slash of .243/.296/.425 with 61 home runs and 236 RBI. He can play all three outfield positions but has played more left field of late. He also played with Brandon Nimmo in New York, so Nimmo could have given Rangers management the inside scoop on him if necessary.

But this is more about the market value for Texas, which isn’t looking to trim payroll but has roughly $170 million committed to 2027 between veteran salaries, arbitration projections and pre-arbitration players. Texas expects to run a payroll of $190 million. Taylor’s contract would have eaten up nearly half of the difference.

It isn’t clear if the Rangers had any interest. But let’s assume they didn’t. If they’re not willing to go after a veteran outfielder who can play multiple positions for less than $20 million over two years, then it begs the question — at what cost are they willing to pay for outfield depth to complement Carter, Nimmo and Wyatt Langford, their starters from 2026? Better yet, how do they expect to get a center fielder to compete with Carter?

Taylor’s deal feels like a tone-setter for the outfield market the Rangers are set to play in. Whatever they land will likely come with a less expensive price tag.