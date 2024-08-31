Max Scherzer 'Figured' Out Nerve Ailment, Tells Texas Rangers To Send Him On Rehab Assignment
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer believes he has finally figured it out.
The Texas Rangers starter, who has been on the injured list since early August with right shoulder fatigue, came out of his Friday bullpen session feeling good. Gone was the pain he said was delaying his ability to return to the mound.
There was no pain Saturday, either. The issue, he said, was the nerve in his triceps, which kept firing off when he threw the baseball. The solution? A new arm slot. To the naked eye, it won’t look different. To him, it feels like a couple of inches.
But the adjustment allowed him to throw his bullpen pain-free. In his own words, he’s “going insane” that he can’t pitch.
“I came in today and told the brass, ‘Hey, I’m good,’” Scherzer said. “Send me on rehab. Let me get going. I can ramp back up.”
The Rangers appear ready to oblige. Manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer could throw “somewhere where there’s hitters” as soon as Monday. With that being a day off in the minor leagues, if the 40-year-old threw to hitters that day, it would be a live batting practice session at Globe Life Field.
Scherzer was poised to pitch as late as last week, but the nerve issue caused him to scratch. He said he found the entire episode perplexing. He only experienced the pain when he threw. He could do everything else without pain. The Rangers did two MRIs on his shoulder, and there was no damage. He was, by all measures, healthy.
There were times, however, he could barely throw, Scherzer said.
He began experimenting with the arm slot a few days ago. He’s used the arm slot before, typically when he noticed his pitches flattening. This time, his former mechanics were causing the nerve pain.
After using the new arm slot while playing catch and he experienced no pain, he graduated to the bullpen session on Friday.
The fact that he doesn’t have an injury and has finally solved the issue of his discomfort seemed to relieve Scherzer, who said he had no intention of putting himself on the shelf the rest of the season, one in which injuries have limited him to eight starts.
“It’s been incredibly frustrating,” he said. “I just want to get out there and pitch. I want to compete. I don’t want to sit on the bench.”