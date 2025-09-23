Meet the Rangers 'Little Rascals' Young Stars Poised to Define the Future
The Texas Rangers have had a group of young guns (and virtually unknown players) step up in the absence of their stars- Nathan Eovaldi, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager.
As this group emerged while the others went to the injured list, a Rangers commentator, David Murphy, deemed the group "The Little Rascals" and boy has that stuck.
The Little Rascals consist primarily of Cody Freeman, Michael Helman, Alejandro Osuna, and Dustin Harris. Regardless of how the season turns out this group was fun to watch and kept the Rangers in the playoff race.
Maybe they should have gotten a chance earlier than what they did as it appears they could be the face of the organization in the coming years.
A Closer Look at the Rascals
Between the four players, there are two who made their major league debuts this season (Osuna and Freeman), while the remaining two (Helman and Harris) made it just last season. To say they are lacking in experience is the understatement of the year. However, that hasn't appeared to make as much of a difference as most would expect.
Helman is the oldest of the group, but he still hasn't spent much time on a major league field. His debut came in September of last year, and he has spent significant time in Triple-A this season. Despite his recent struggles, he has the best numbers when swinging a bat out of the Rascals with an OPS over .800 on the season.
Freeman is the lone infielder among the four of them. He made his debut in July, but didn't spend much time on the roster before he was optioned back to Triple-A. The 24-year-old was recalled right before Semien went down for the season. In his last seven outings, he has a slash line of .238/.333/.429 despite the Rangers' current losing streak.
Osuna and Harris haven't been necessarily known for how they perform at the plate, rather their defense. The pair has been able to make play after play that has set fans into a frenzy as they cheer on the new faces who have become known very quickly.
Texas was ridiculed with injuries at arguably the worst possible time of the season. Now, they are getting ready to finish their last series at home before embarking on their final road trip of the year. It hasn't been the year that anybody was hoping for, but there is hope for the future with this batch of athletes.