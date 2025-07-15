Rangers Fan Favorite Outfielder Reportedly Drawing Major Trade Deadline Interest
The Texas Rangers have not had the kind of season that they have hoped for, sitting nearly double digits out of first place and three and a half games out of the Wild Card as well.
As things stand going into the All-Star break, Texas is going to have a tough time convincing itself ahead of the trade deadline two weeks from now that they are capable enough of winning to be a buyer this year.
While a full-on fire sale may not be on the table either, one prominent player who they have been expected to consider trading during what has been an ugly campaign is apparently drawing some trade interest.
According to a report from Francys Romero, former All-Star right fielder Adolis Garcia from "several teams" ahead of the deadline as he has started to turn around what looked like a very ugly campaign over the first few months.
What kind of return Garcia could bring is a little bit tough to gauge if the Rangers decide to trade him due to the fact he's still under team control through next season, however there's no question that some real value is there.
The overall numbers on the season -- and coming off an ugly year in 2024 offensively -- are still not there with a slash line of .234/.279/.404 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI. Last year, Garcia slashed .224/.284/.400 with 25 home runs and 85 RBI.
Though the 32-year-old's bread and butter has always been the defensive side of things in the outfield, he has obviously seen the highest of highs with a bat in his hands during the biggest moments.
His eight home run, 22 RBI playoff run to deliver the franchise's first World Series title in 2023 will go down in franchise history long after he's gone.
Outside of that though, while Garcia has hit a ton of long balls over the years, he has never been a consistent offensive force with a caeer on-base percentage below .300.
Garcia has pulled his slash line over the last 25 games up to a mark of .250/.292/.433 with five home runs and 22 RBI, putting himself in a spot where he can net some value in a trade.
Texas moving on from one of their faces of the organization and World Series heroes would be a little bit jarring, but based on where things are at, they are not in a position to turn down a significant offer.
That significant offer may or may not come, but the fact teams are interested certainly is notable in itself.
