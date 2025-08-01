Rangers Pay High Price to Acquire Merrill Kelly, Add Starting Pitching Depth
The Texas Rangers just added a veteran to their starting rotation in Merrill Kelly — but they had to give up a lot to get him.
The Arizona Diamondbacks received two of the Rangers' Top 10 pitching prospects and their No. 13 as well, per MLB Pipeline.
The Rangers are thick in a battle to the postseason and they were looking to address depth in their rotation. Texas definitely did that. There were many other ballclubs trying to make a deal for Kelly and the Rangers were able to get it done.
The 36-year-old right-hander has been with the Diamondbacks since he made his debut in 2019 and he is having one of his best seasons.
In the 22 starts he has made this season he has gone 9-6 and posted a 3.22 ERA. Kelly has struck out 121 batters while walking 38 in over 128 innings. He is holding opponents to a career-best batting average of .206
Texas knows Kelly well. He pitched against the Rangers in the 2023 World Series and he had an excellent postseason, as he went 3-1 with a a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings.
But, to get Kelly, the Rangers risked part of their future to try and support their club right now.
Kohl Drake, the No. 5 prospect, worked his way up to Triple-A this year and pitched in four games going 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA. He was recently promoted after starting with Double-A this season and going 4-3 in 12 starts with a 2.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts.
No. 9 prospect Mitch Bratt has been at Double-A Frisco this season and went 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 17 starts. It's possible Arizona may promote him immediately to Triple-A.
The Rangers also traded pitcher David Hagaman who was drafted last year, but missed the season after internal brace surgery. Ranked No. 13 in the system, He has made eight starts this year. He has an 0-1 record with a 2.82 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22 innings. He could progress quickly in 2026.
The Rangers needed some depth and that was clear. Kelly is definitely going to impact the rotation. But, the price may be one Texas comes to regret one day, depending upon how those prospects develop.
