It Must Be The Shoes! Baseball Hall of Fame Receiving Texas Rangers Rookie Wyatt Langford's Historic Cleats
ARLINGTON — Wyatt Langford just started his career, but he's already in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Texas Rangers young slugger is sending the shoes he wore while hitting for the cycle on Sunday night to the hallowed halls in Cooperstown.
Langford tripled, doubled, singled, and homered in the Rangers' 11-2 win over the Orioles in Baltimore in a nationally televised game on Sunday night.
Langford was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and made the Rangers' roster out of spring training.
The significance of Langford's feat impressed the National Baseball Hall of Fame enough to reach out for pieces of the historic moment. It was the 11th cycle in Rangers history and second by a Rangers rookie. The moment, however, is even more rare than those facts make you realize.
Wyatt Langford's Historic Cycle
- He's the youngest player in club history to collect a cycle, just ahead of Oddibe McDowell, who did it as a rookie on July 23, 1985. Langford is 22 years and 228 days old. McDowell was 22, 332 days old.
- He's the 15th youngest player in MLB history (since at least 1918), according to Stathead.
- First cycle by a Rangers player since Carlos Gomez on April. 29, 2017
- He's the first rookie in MLB history to record a cycle, grand slam, and inside-the-park home run in a season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
- The last younger player to hit for the cycle was Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz on June 23, 2023, at age 21, 163 days.
- He's the first player in the 35-year history of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball to hit for the cycle.
- He's the youngest player to hit for the cycle at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and the second visiting player (Cavan Biggio on Sept. 17, 2019) since the park opened in 1992.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.