Oakland Athletics Start Final Series At Oakland Coliseum In Style With Walk-Off Win Against Texas Rangers
OAKLAND — The long goodbye to the Oakland Athletics and their 58-year-old Oakland Coliseum received a kiss from the baseball gods in the opener of the final series in Oakland.
The Texas Rangers and Athletics went back and forth before Oakland sent 30,402 fans home happy with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win.
Jacob Wilson jumped on the first pitch he saw from Josh Sborz, an 85 mph slider in the heart of the zone and sent into center field, scoring Zack Gelof from second, who slid safely into home with the winning run just as Leody Taveras' one-hop throw bounced past catcher Jonah Heim.
"They did some nice hitting there in the ninth," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We got down, battled back a couple of times, had some big hits, some home runs. We just couldn't cash in there in the ninth, and they found a way to score a run."
In the top of the ninth, Marcus Semien and Josh Smith singled with one out to give the Rangers runners on the corners. Wyatt Langford struck out swinging, and Adolis Garcia flew out, however, to end the inning against A's closer Mason Miller.
The Rangers had 10 hits but were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners on base. That, of course, has been a frequent storyline for Texas.
Heim's solo homer in the eighth tied the game at 4-4.
"They were into it," Bochy said of the A's fans, who are both sad their team is leaving for Las Vegas after spending at least the 2025 season playing games in Sacramento, but we're ready to celebrate their team one last series. "Good ball game, exciting game. Unfortunately, we came out on the losing end, but both teams went at it. You could feel the enthusiasm from the fans; they were into it."
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Nathan Eovaldi's Final 2024 Start
Nathan Eovaldi pitched for the final time in 2024, and it was a classic bulldog outing for the right-hander. After surrendering two runs in the first, Eovaldi held the Athletics to a run over the next six innings before leaving with the game trailing 4-3 after the seventh. Eovaldi was charged with four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.
2. Rangers 2024: Season of Rookies, MLB Debuts
When call-ups Dustin Harris and Matt Duffy make appearances, the Rangers will reach 56 players used this season. That will rank as the third-most in club history. The club used 64 players in their injury-ravaged 2014 season, and 57 players in 20215.
Harris, an outfielder, will be the 16th Rangers rookie to play in 2024, the most since they had 16 in 2022. Harris will be 10th Rangers player to make his MLB debut this season, the most since they had 13 in 2021.
3. Up Next
Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59) makes his last start of 2024 against Athletics lefty Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33) in Game 2 at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.
