Pitching of Texas Rangers Begins To Rise in Latest Prospect Rankings Update
The Texas Rangers have made pitching a priority in the farm system in recent years, and it looks to be paying off.
MLB Pipeline just revealed their initial top 30 rankings for the Rangers prospects, and Texas saw some positive movement with their young pitchers.
The top five prospects in the rankings are left-side infielder Sebastian Walcott, pitcher Kumar Rocker, pitcher Jack Leiter, catcher Malcolm Moore and pitcher Wilson Santos.
Leiter has been the story of spring training so far, as he has found quick success and his pitches are looking better than ever. Getting back up to the third spot on the list is a nice development after he struggled mightily in the Majors last year and hasn't been dominant in the minors.
The next five prospects are pitcher Emiliano Teodo, pitcher Alejandro Rosario, outfielder Alejandro Osuna, shortstop Yolfran Castillo and outfielder Dylan Dreiling.
Teodo ended last season as the sixth-ranked prospect as well, but his lack of movement has nothing to do with the results on the mound.
In 86.1 innings of work at the Double-A level in 2024, he posted a 1.98 ERA with a 1.193 HIP and 11.5 K/9. He has been a strikeout machine and has proven to be hard to hit, but needs to get his walks under control.
At Nos. 11 through 15 are outfielder Paulino Santana, pitcher Jose Corniell, pitcher Kohl Drake, first baseman Abimelec Ortiz and infielder Justin Foscue.
Drake saw a nice rise from No. 21 at the end of the last campaign, receiving credit for a great 2024. He posted a 2.29 ERA with a 1.000 WHIP and 12.6 K/9.
Next up in the rankings are outfielder Yeremi Cabrera, outfielder Braylin Morel, outfielder Anthony Gutierrez, middle infielder Cameron Cauley and outfielder Elorky Rodriguez.
There were no pitchers in this group, but Cabera is a prospect on the rise in the outfield. He slashed .262/.395/.463 with 24 stolen bases and graduated from rookie ball for the first time since being signed.
The final 10 prospects in the rankings are all pitchers, with all but one being righties.
Coming in through Nos. 21 through 25 are Mitch Bratt, Josh Stephan, Marc Church, Paul Bonzagni and Skylar Hales. Bratt is the lone southpaw in the group.
Church made his debut in the rankings after making his MLB debut last year. He pitched just one inning, but gave up just one hit and struck out a batter.
Finishing out the top 30 are right-handed pitchers Izack Tiger, David Hagaman, Caden Scarborough, Kolton Curtis