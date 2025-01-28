Texas Rangers Non-Roster Invitee Prospects to Watch at Spring Training
The Texas Rangers released more non-roster invitees to Major League spring training next month, with 11 of them considered prospects.
Some of them were expected to get invitations. Pitcher Kumar Rocker is the Rangers’ top prospect and is already on the Major League roster. Another Top 100 prospect — infielder Sebastian Walcott — received an invitation.
Last year’s first-round pick, catcher Malcolm Moore, also made the list. It’s not unusual for the Rangers to invite the previous year’s first-round pick.
As for the other nine? Here’s a rundown with an indication of what the Rangers may think about these prospects’ futures.
P Dane Acker
The 25-year-old Oklahoma product went 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA last year with Double-A Frisco. He also struck out a career-high 140. He’s targeting a potential call-up to Triple-A Round Rock, getting him to the final step before the Majors.
P Robby Ahlstrom
Another 25-year-old pitcher, who played his college ball at Oregon, has put together back-to-back exceptional years in the minors. Last year with Frisco and Round Rock he went 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 45 relief appearances with four saves and nine holds. The Rangers are looking for a closer candidate. He could turn into one.
INF Blaine Crim
If the Rangers need a slugging first baseman during the season, the 27-year-old will be on stand-by. Last season with Round Rock he slashed .277/.370/.469/.839 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI. He’s hit 20 or more home runs in three straight minor league seasons. If nothing else, he could be trade bait during the season.
P Kohl Drake
The 24-year-old left-hander was a 2022 draft pick and has already reached Frisco even though he was a junior college pitcher. He had a dynamic 2024, as he went 9-5 with a 2.29 ERA, improving his ERA by four points. He has strikeout stuff, as he fanned 148 in 106 innings last season. He’s a rising star in the organization.
INF Cody Freeman
A third baseman, the 24-year-old was the Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2019. His path to the Majors seems blocked by Josh Jung. Last season he slashed .264/.320/.432/.752 with 14 home runs and 63 RBI. He played to a career-high in all categories and should earn a promotion to Round Rock.
P Skylar Hales
Hales, a 23-year-old right-hander, has closer potential. Last year with two affiliates he went 4-0 with a 3.18 ERA with 10 saves and eight holds in 44 appearances. He struck out 66 hitters in 56 innings and that sort of ratio plays well at the Major League level.
OF Trevor Hauver
The last piece from the Joey Gallo trade played all of last season at Round Rock and slashed .246/.360/.425/.785 with 11 home runs and 60 RBI. He’s a consistent source of power and average who could be ready to help the Rangers this year, especially in an injury situation.
INF Abimelec Ortiz
The first baseman had a huge 2023 (.294/.371/.619/.990, 33 home runs, 101 RBI) but took a step back last season with Frisco, as he slashed .243/.328/.432/.760 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI. He’s still just 22 years old and a promotion to Round Rock is possible. He’s a regular power source who could become an MLB first baseman or DH in the Majors.
OF Alejandro Osuna
Osuna was the Rangers minor league player of the year last season after he slashed 292/.362/.507/.869 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI. The former international free agent split his time between High-A Hickory and Frisco. He’ll probably start the year at Frisco but could move up to Round Rock later in the season. With his bat, he projects as a 2026 call-up.