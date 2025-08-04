Inside The Rangers

Rangers Ace Nathan Eovaldi Named AL Pitcher of the Month After Dominant July

The ace became the first Texas Ranger to be named pitcher of the month this season.

Maddy Dickens

Jul 30, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Jul 30, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Major League Baseball just announced last month's accolades, and that included an award for Texas Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi, who was named the American League Pitcher of the Month.

Eovaldi has been dominant up to this point in the season, but especially in July.

He had five starts and went a perfect 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, holding opponents to a .198 batting average, while striking out 30 batters in 30.2 innings pitched.

That 0.59 ERA is the second-lowest monthly ERA ever recorded in the organization's history with a minimum of 30 innings pitched, only trailing Yovani Gallardo, who posted a 0.54 in June of 2015. Eovaldi also joined Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers as the only Rangers player to record a month with at least five wins and an ERA under 1.00.

The 35-year-old is on track to have the best season of his career.

In his 18 starts, he has gone 9-3 with 105 strikeouts and a 1.49 ERA. This is the lowest ERA that any pitcher has posted in franchise history through 18 starts.

Nathan Eovaldi in a white jersey with a blue long sleeve throwing off the mound against the Baltimore Oriole
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Eovaldi became the first Texas pitcher to earn this award this season and was the first Rangers player to receive a player of the month honor since Wyatt Langford in September 2024.

This is now the second time the ace has taken home this award, last being named the AL Pitcher of the Month in May 2023 with Texas.

The Rangers had been one of the best teams since the All-Star break, and Eovaldi contributed to that with a perfect month of July.

They will need him to keep performing at this level if they are going to make the postseason.

