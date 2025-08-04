Rangers Ace Nathan Eovaldi Named AL Pitcher of the Month After Dominant July
Major League Baseball just announced last month's accolades, and that included an award for Texas Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi, who was named the American League Pitcher of the Month.
Eovaldi has been dominant up to this point in the season, but especially in July.
More News: Rangers Pitcher Jacob deGrom Becomes Fastest to Reach Incredible Milestone
He had five starts and went a perfect 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, holding opponents to a .198 batting average, while striking out 30 batters in 30.2 innings pitched.
That 0.59 ERA is the second-lowest monthly ERA ever recorded in the organization's history with a minimum of 30 innings pitched, only trailing Yovani Gallardo, who posted a 0.54 in June of 2015. Eovaldi also joined Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers as the only Rangers player to record a month with at least five wins and an ERA under 1.00.
More News: Rangers Infielder Who Was Designated for Assignment Is Claimed Off Waivers by Rockies
The 35-year-old is on track to have the best season of his career.
In his 18 starts, he has gone 9-3 with 105 strikeouts and a 1.49 ERA. This is the lowest ERA that any pitcher has posted in franchise history through 18 starts.
Eovaldi became the first Texas pitcher to earn this award this season and was the first Rangers player to receive a player of the month honor since Wyatt Langford in September 2024.
This is now the second time the ace has taken home this award, last being named the AL Pitcher of the Month in May 2023 with Texas.
More News: Rangers Have Been American League's Best Team Since All-Star Break
The Rangers had been one of the best teams since the All-Star break, and Eovaldi contributed to that with a perfect month of July.
They will need him to keep performing at this level if they are going to make the postseason.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.