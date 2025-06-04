Rangers Activate Kumar Rocker from Injured List, Will Start Against Rays
For now, Kumar Rocker is back in the Texas Rangers’ rotation.
The Rangers made the expected move on Wednesday, activating him from the 15-day injured list so he could start Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rangers have been without the right-hander since April when he suffered a right shoulder injury and went on the 15-day injured list. He has been eligible to be activated since the middle of May but needed to rebuild up to be able to handle a starter’s workload.
He also needed an opportunity, and that happened when the Rangers put veteran Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with right posterior elbow inflammation.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers optioned pitcher Codi Heuer back to Triple-A Round Rock.
Kumar Rocker Makes his Rangers Return
Rocker has been on a rehab assignment the past two weeks and has looked impressive in both outings.
In the most recent last Thursday he was perfect through four innings, as he retired all 12 hitters he faced. In the fifth, he faced former Major Leaguer Trey Mancini and walked him. That led the Express to make a pitching change.
He allowed no hits, no runs and one walk. He struck out five. He threw 53 pitches, 35 of which were for strikes.
In his first outing with Double-A Frisco on May 23, he was effective. He threw three innings, giving up two hits and striking out three. He didn’t allow a walk. He threw 34 pitches, with 23 being strikes.
In five starts with the Rangers, Rocker was 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA this season, with his only win coming at home. In fact, Rocker has been a much better pitcher at Globe Life Field than he has away from home. In his two home starts, he gave up a combined four earned runs. In his three road starts he allowed 15.
Rocker is expected to remain in the rotation until Eovaldi is ready to be activated. The Rangers moved Eovaldi to the IL on Sunday, but it was retroactive to May 29. He could be ready to return when the Rangers return home next weekend to host the Chicago White Sox.
The former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt suffered an elbow injury in 2023 that led to Tommy John surgery and him missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Once he returned to the mound, he progressed much faster than the Rangers anticipated and made his MLB debut late last season.