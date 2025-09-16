Rangers-Astros Game Today (9/16/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are in a real pinch entering the second game of their three-game series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
The Rangers (79-72) lost to the Astros (82-69), 6-3, on Monday, which was their second straight loss and dropped them three games out of the final AL wild card berth behind Houston. It means the Rangers are now in a position where they need to win the final two games of the series to get back to within a game of the final wild card berth.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Game Day: Tuesday, Sept. 16
Game Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Space City Home Network (Astros)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 FM (Astros)
Where: Daikin Park, Houston
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.21)
Kelly’s work with the Rangers leads to an important question coming up this offseason — should the Rangers try and retain the impending free agent? He’s been rock solid since he joined Texas after the trade deadline. He’s coming off a win over the Milwaukee Brewers last week, during which he gave up 10 hits and three earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out six and walked none.
Kelly has given the Rangers more length of late and they’re hoping for that on Tuesday. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA in his last seven games, with 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 42.1 innings.
Astros: TBA
The Astros do know who will start against Rangers ace Jacob deGrom on Wednesday. That will be Cristian Javier. But Tuesday’s starter was still unnamed as of this writing. Javier would normally pitch on Tuesday, as his last start was on Thursday in Toronto and that would be normal rest But, Javier has only made a handful of starts since returning from elbow surgery.
Houston doesn’t have many options. But the Astros rode with a bullpen game on Friday with Jayden Murray, A.J. Blubaugh, Nick Hernandez and Colton Gordon and it worked. Manager Joe Espada’s decision will likely hinge on how deep he must go into his bullpen on Monday.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager jogged on Monday in Houston. The Rangers still hope he can return sometime during the final homestand.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien took batting practice on Monday in Houston.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): The Rangers shut Haggerty down after he developed soreness in the ankle during his rehab assignment.
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16): Coulombe could be activated during the Houston series.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle will make his next start with the Rangers, perhaps as early as Friday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.