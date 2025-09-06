Rangers-Astros Game Today (9/06/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers will continue their critical three-game series with the Houston Astros on Saturday night at Globe Life Field.
Texas will, again, be short-handed. Before Friday’s game, the Rangers moved outfielder Adolis Garcia — who hits well against Houston — to the 10-day injured list with a quad strain and selected the contract of Dustin Harris. To make room, Texas moved pitcher Jon Gray to the 60-day injured list ending his season. Shortstop Corey Seager was in the clubhouse for the first time since his emergency appendectomy, but he hasn’t started baseball activities yet.
In other words, these Rangers — the ones on the field — are going to have to be the ones to help them rally in the postseason. Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 6
Game Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Watch: Fox
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 FM (Astros)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (11-6, 2.69)
deGrom may not win a Cy Young, but he’s looked like himself most of the season. Entering the contest, he has 161 strikeouts and 33 walks in 150.1 innings and batters are hitting just .194 against him. But it doesn’t mean there haven’t been bumps, especially since the All-Star Game. In his last seven starts he is 2-4 with a 3.79 ERA, including 48 strikeouts and nine walks in 38 innings. Texas is monitoring his workload. He’s pitched just five innings in each of his last three starts. He’s also allowed at least one home run in seven of his last 10 starts.
Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (10-7, 2.34)
Brown may be the opening-day starter next season if Houston is unable to retain Framber Valdez, who will be a free agent after the season. In his last seven starts he is just 1-3, but he’s pitched great. He has a 1.69 ERA and has struck out 38 hitters against 13 walks in 42.2 innings. But he’s lost his last two starts, even as he’s pitched at least six innings in each start. Run support has been the issue of late, as Houston’s offense has been spotty. Batters are hitting just .189 against Brown this season. Like deGrom, he may not win a Cy Young this year but he’ll be a candidate to watch for the future.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16: Coulombe was moved to the IL on Thursday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return Sept. 16): Rangers manager Bruce Bochy hopes that Garcia will only need 10 days to recover. He said it’s possible that Garcia may only DH when he returns.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Seager is no closer to knowing what his timeline is to return.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): The Rangers are determining next steps for Mahle, who had a rehab start on Tuesday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.