Rangers Playoff Chances Could Depend on Young Outfielder's Health in 2026

The Texas Rangers are beginning a new era with manager Skip Schumaker. Several coaching changes, trades, and cutting ties with fan-favorites have led to a different-looking team in 2026.

It started in November, when Texas traded second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. From there, multiple players were let go from the team, but president of baseball operations Chris Young was still able to revamp the starting rotation and bullpen.

Since their World Series title in 2023, the Rangers have fallen short of what fans hoped to be a new standard in Arlington. They've missed the playoffs the last two seasons, and the pressure is ramping up for this team to get back to October. Those hopes and dreams could be heavily reliant on one player.

Evan Carter is the X-Factor for the Rangers

Texas Rangers centre fielder Evan Carter celebrates in the dugout. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Evan Carter burst onto the scene in 2023, quickly emerging as the exciting young player in the organization. In 17 playoff games, Carter slashed .300/.417/.500 and helped lead Texas to a championship.

However, injuries have derailed the beginning of his career. Back spasms and a wrist fracture only allowed him to play in 63 games last season. Wyatt Langford's meteoric rise to the big leagues quickly became the center of attention, and Carter was left behind.

Carter's presence in the lineup was a major boost for Texas. In games that he started, the Rangers were 29-22. Obviously, those wins don't solely have to do with Carter's play, but for a team that finished .500 last season, that's a notable record with the young outfielder.

Carter and Langford Can Be a Dynamic Duo

Texas Rangers designated hitter Wyatt Langford celebrates with Carter. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It may be hard to believe, but Carter is only 23 years old. He's an incredibly gifted hitter when he's on the field. His patient approach stands out on a team that ranked in the bottom 10 in total walks. Carter also brings high contact, speed, and range in the outfield.

Brent Maguire of MLB.com listed 10 players on potential playoff teams that could help lead their squad back to the playoffs. Maguire named Carter and said, "If he stays healthy this year, perhaps it'll be the full breakout season the Rangers have envisioned since Carter's electric debut in 2023."

It's easy to say that guys like Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, or Nimmo would be the determining factors for success in 2026. While they're certainly important, Carter can be a glue player on this team.

Langford and Carter have the potential to be an exciting duo in this league. They are vital pieces to this operation, and without their contributions, Texas will be staring down a third consecutive year without playoff baseball.

