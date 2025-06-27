Rangers Break Through on the Road with Performances That Shift Early Struggles
The Texas Rangers sit eight games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. The biggest difference between the Rangers and the top teams in the Majors is their ability to compete on the road.
Currently Texas has an away record of 17-25, but when they’re at Globe Life Field they’re 23-16. In comparison, the Detroit Tigers away from home are 23-18. Most of the top teams have positive away records or at least hover around the .500 mark.
However it looks like the Rangers might have addressed the issues they were facing on opponents’ fields. In April they were 5-9, May 4-8, but June they finished 8-7.
They started the month getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida and it looked like the same trend was continuing. Right after that series was finished they traveled to Washington to take on the Nationals.
The Rangers took that series 2-1 and then travelled to Minnesota to face the Twins. They gathered their second series win on the road, but wasn’t their last.
Just in the past week they defeated both the Pittsburg Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles. They finished the series in Baltimore on the 25 with a 7-0 shutout.
Jacob deGrom has been their best starter on the road. He is 4-0 on the road and 8-2 overall. When he's on an opponent's mound he has thrown 51 strikeouts (out of his 94 total) and held batters to a .170 average.
Part of the struggle on the road is the drop of batting averages and getting on the plate. They have a few sluggers at home, but it just doesn't transfer when they get out of Texas.
Texas will finish out the month at home and they start a series with a division rival the Seattle Mariners who are 1.5 games ahead of them in the title race. Currently they’re 11-10 on the month and on track for their best month of the year if if they can finish 2-2 in their last four.
