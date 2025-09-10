Rangers-Brewers Game Today (9/10/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are set to wrap up their final game of their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers in a matinee on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers have played their way back into the AL wild card race after languishing right around .500 all season. But the Rangers still haven’t gotten into position to claim the final wild card berth, which is held by the Seattle Mariners. The Brewers have a healthy lead in the National League Central and a loss on Wednesday won’t hurt them nearly as much as it might the Rangers.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 10
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers); MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); WTMJ 620 (Brewers)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (11-7, 3.16)
The trade for Kelly looks better by the start. In his last game against Houston on Friday he went seven innings, as he allowed five hits and one earned run. He struck out seven and walked one as Texas won the game. He’s pitched at least six innings in each of his last three starts, and in his seven starts with Texas he is 2-1 with a 2.98 ERA, with 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 42.1 innings.
Combined with his time in Arizona earlier this season, He has 156 strikeouts and 47 walks in 171 innings Batters are only able to hit .207 against him and he has a 1.04 WHIP. He will make his 30th start of the season on Wednesday.
Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.50)
Peralta is building a low-key National League Cy Young case and he’s pitching his best down the stretch. In his last seven games he is 4-1 with a 1.46 ERA, with 45 strikeouts and 19 walks in 37 innings. In his last start against Philadelphia, he only went five innings but gave up just two hits and no runs. He struck out eight and walked three.
The 29-year-old right-hander will also make his 30th start on Wednesday and has 176 strikeouts and 61 walks in 158.2 innings. Batters are hitting just .190 against him and he has a 1.07 WHIP.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16: Coulombe will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Friday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return Sept. 12): Garcia took live batting practice on Tuesday and could return for the start of the Houston Astros series on Sept. 15.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Bochy said that Seager could be cleared to return for the Rangers’ next home series against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 19.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to being a rehab assignment on Friday.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle will make one more rehab assignment this weekend.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.