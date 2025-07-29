Inside The Rangers

Rangers Cannot Afford To Be Intimidated by Grueling Upcoming Schedule

The Texas Rangers have too many important games coming up to be afraid of the deadline.

Anders Pryor

Jul 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) looks at a video while in the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Jul 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) looks at a video while in the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The July 31 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the direction of the Texas Rangers is one of the most fascinating storylines. At 56-51, their identity as firm buyers or sellers is unclear, and where the team wants to head is a complicated decision.

The Rangers are 8-2 in their last ten and are firmly above .500 for what feels like the first time since April. The pitching has been outstanding like it has all season, but the offense has supplemented nicely, scoring six or more runs in five or those eight wins.

The recent surge could be an excuse for Texas to do some buying it might not have expected to do a month ago. And if it will, it should do it bravely.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy standing in a grey t shirt and white hat.
Jul 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wears a Together for Texas shirt in support of Texas flood victims before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The right path for the Rangers is simple: if they are going to buy, they should buy aggressively. Part of why that decision is right is because of the grueling upcoming schedule the team faces. One where just small moves around the edges might not let them keep their current standing in the postseason race.

On the deadline date of July 31, Texas will start a series against the Seattle Mariners, one of their biggest threats to the Wild Card. The Mariners swept the Rangers earlier in the season in a three-game set from April 11-13, scoring six runs across those three games.

The Rangers will then have three games each against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, who have both already bolster their teams and could make more moves before Thursday. They'll then take on the American League-leading Toronto Blue Jays from August 14-16 in what could be the pitching staff's biggest test of the season.

In the home stretch of the season, Texas will get an absolutely brutal stretch that could be the nail in the coffin for its season without the right roster. From September 5-17, they face the American League West-leading Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, and then another battle with the Astros.

The schedule is daunting, and with time still to go before the deadline, those hard teams could get even better and present an even bigger challenge. So if the Rangers want to buy to stay competitive for the rest of the year, they need to buy big.

Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

