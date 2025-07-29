Rangers Cannot Afford To Be Intimidated by Grueling Upcoming Schedule
The July 31 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the direction of the Texas Rangers is one of the most fascinating storylines. At 56-51, their identity as firm buyers or sellers is unclear, and where the team wants to head is a complicated decision.
The Rangers are 8-2 in their last ten and are firmly above .500 for what feels like the first time since April. The pitching has been outstanding like it has all season, but the offense has supplemented nicely, scoring six or more runs in five or those eight wins.
The recent surge could be an excuse for Texas to do some buying it might not have expected to do a month ago. And if it will, it should do it bravely.
The right path for the Rangers is simple: if they are going to buy, they should buy aggressively. Part of why that decision is right is because of the grueling upcoming schedule the team faces. One where just small moves around the edges might not let them keep their current standing in the postseason race.
On the deadline date of July 31, Texas will start a series against the Seattle Mariners, one of their biggest threats to the Wild Card. The Mariners swept the Rangers earlier in the season in a three-game set from April 11-13, scoring six runs across those three games.
The Rangers will then have three games each against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, who have both already bolster their teams and could make more moves before Thursday. They'll then take on the American League-leading Toronto Blue Jays from August 14-16 in what could be the pitching staff's biggest test of the season.
In the home stretch of the season, Texas will get an absolutely brutal stretch that could be the nail in the coffin for its season without the right roster. From September 5-17, they face the American League West-leading Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, and then another battle with the Astros.
The schedule is daunting, and with time still to go before the deadline, those hard teams could get even better and present an even bigger challenge. So if the Rangers want to buy to stay competitive for the rest of the year, they need to buy big.
