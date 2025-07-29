Rangers Latest First-Round Pick Misses Out on Top 100 Prospect Status
Gavin Fien is already a Top 10 Texas Rangers prospect after being taken in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft.
But Top 100 status in all of baseball proved elusive.
Baseball America re-ranked its overall Top 100 in the wake of the draft and while 13 players selected in the draft made the cut, Fien — who was selected No. 12 overall by the Rangers — did not.
The site recently re-ranked the Rangers system based on the draft and Fien came in at No. 4, behind shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who remained at the top of the system, pitcher Alejandro Rosario and pitcher Winston Santos.
Walcott was the only Rangers prospect in the Top 100, coming in at No. 6 overall. With Rosario and Santos in front of him, Fien likely wasn’t considered.
The Rangers hope Fien follows in the footsteps of Winn, third baseman Josh Jung, infielder Justin Foscue, pitcher Jack Leiter, pitcher Kumar Rocker and outfielder Wyatt Langford as recent first-round picks to make to the Majors.
Fien passed on a commitment to play baseball for the University of Texas to sign with the Rangers. He was a standout on the 2024 USA Baseball 18U National Team, which went a perfect 8-0 en route to a gold medal in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier last summer.
With Great Oak High School in California, he slashed .378/.451/.633/1.084 with 12 home runs, four triples, 29 doubles, and 65 RBI across 91 career games.
He was the first prep player Texas took in the first round since pitcher Cole Winn in 2018. Winn, selected out of Orange Lutheran School in Orange, Calif., is now in the Rangers’ bullpen.
The draft picks that did make the cut included Colorado shortstop Ethan Holliday, Pittsburgh pitcher Seth Hernandez, Washington shortstop Eli Willits, Seattle pitcher Kade Anderson, Miami shortstop Aiva Arquette, Athletics pitcher Jamie Arnold, Boston pitcher Kyson Witherspoon, St. Louis pitcher Liam Doyle, Toronto shortstop JoJo Parker, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Bremner, Chicago White Sox shortstop Billy Carlson and Arizona shortstop Kayson Cunningham.
