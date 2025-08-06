Rangers' Eovaldi Makes MLB History With One of Best Stats Ever Through 19 Starts
Texas Rangers' pitcher, Nathan Eovaldi, joined elite company after his last start, his 19th of the year, when he pitched eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.
On the season, he has gone 10-3 and posted a 1.38 ERA, which Jared Sandler pointed out is fifth-best in MLB history through the first 19 starts of a year.
The 35-year-old is on track to have by far one of the best seasons of his career, which started back in 2011 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rangers made it a priority to sign their pitcher in the offseason and it has definitely paid off well for them.
Eovaldi has yet to post an ERA under 3.00 by the end of a season and his by-far on track to crush that number. Opponents are only hitting .186 against the righty, which is also a career-best number for the pitcher.
On the year, he has struck out 111 batters and only walked 20. It will also be the first time in his career to have a WHIP under 1.00 if he keeps up his current .84.
The pitchers he now finds himself grouped up with through the first 19 starts of a season include one of the best pitchers that baseball has ever seen.
The list is led by Hall of Famer Bob Gibson (Saint Louis Cardinals), who posted a 1.06 in 1968 en route to his first Cy Young Award and a National League MVP. He finished the year with a 22-9 record in 34 starts and a 1.12 ERA.
'68 was a special year because the second-best ERA also happened that season, but over in the American League.
Luis Tiant, Cleveland Indians, posted a 1.27 ERA through his first 19 starts that season. Tiant was a 3x All-Star and was eventually inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame.
Zack Greinke, Los Angeles Dodgers/2015, and Vida Blue, Oakland A's '71, round out the rest of the top-five.
There are two Cy Young award winners (Gibson and Blue) ahead of Eovaldi and the Ranger has now put himself in contention for this year's award.
The Texas Rangers have been great since the All-Star break as they are 12-6 and now half a game back in the wild card race.
They are breathing down the necks of the New York Yankees for the postseason bid and are being strongly led by their pitching staff and Eovaldi.
