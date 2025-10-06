Rangers Face Questions at Second Base After Marcus Semien’s Downturn
Marcus Semien is one of Major League Baseball’s iron men. But after the 2025 season it’s fair to ask if the Texas Rangers’ second baseman’s iron is starting to crack.
For the second straight season, Semien suffered a severe slump to start the season. It took him two months to get out of it. For about six to eight weeks, Semien looked like the player who finished third in American League MVP voting in 2023, according to president of baseball operations Chris Young.
But Semien ended the season on the injured list for the first time since he joined the franchise with a fractured foot. Other players stepped into his role and performed capably. It will lead to questions about the 34-year-old’s future in Texas, even with three years left on his deal.
Here is a review of the Rangers’ second base situation for the 2025 season.
Texas Rangers 2025 Second Baseman in Review
Primary Starter: Marcus Semien (127 G, .230/.305/.364, .669 OPS, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 16 2B, 1 3B, 62 R, 11 SB). Other Significant Contributor: Cody Freeman (24 G, .228/.258/.342, .600 OPS, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 4 2B, 13 R, 1 SB.
Three other Rangers played games at second base — Ezequiel Duran (17), Dylan Moore (11), Josh Smith (4).
Fielding Stats: Semien: .996 fielding percentage (tied for AL lead at position), 1,108.1 innings, 493 chances, 183 putouts, 308 assists, two errors, 67 double plays. Freeman: Played six different positions with a .977 fielding percentage. He was .972 at second base, with 71 chances, 35 putouts, 34 assists, two errors and nine double plays.
Season Notes
Young said Semien was better after the end of May. So let’s break it down.
March-May: .193/.278/.257 with a .536 OPS.
June-August: .257/.326/.444 with a .770 OPS.
So, yes, Semien was much better after the first two months of the season. But he’s a notoriously slow starter and his stretches to start the season are getting more pronounced. His power numbers have dropped each of the last two seasons. His 2023 season is looking like his career year. That’s fine. But the Rangers need him to remain in striking distance of the .826 OPS he posted that season.
Young made the point that Semien remains an elite second baseman and, given the defensive numbers, that’s hard to argue. But he said that this offseason will be one of adjustment for Semien, who is a relentless worker who has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse. Young has no problems with his leadership, either. Semien may not be fiery, but the respect level is huge. He also took no offense to Semien’s “I want to play around winners” comment, though Young said he wasn’t certain about the context.
Freeman has been working toward the Majors for a while, and he emerged as a sparkplug player. He showed he could be an everyday second baseman at the MLB level when he took Semien’s position in September. He has more power than he showed in his MLB audition.
Team Control/Free Agency
Marcus Semien has three more years left on a seven-year, $175 million deal. Cody Freeman is under team control, as are Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith. Dylan Moore, a September signee, is a free agent.
What’s Next?
Young wants the team to get younger and cheaper. It’s possible the Rangers might try to find a taker for Semien in the offseason. He’s owed $72 million over the next three seasons. Texas would probably have to pick up part of the tab. It’s more likely the Rangers will work with Semien this offseason to get him in a position to avoid the early-season slump. Freeman is in position to be Semien’s primary backup and make the team on opening day. He’s the starter only if Semien is dealt or hurt. The likelihood of Texas trading Semien before opening day is low.