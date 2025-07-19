Rangers Farm System Moves Down in Rankings After Underwhelming MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers farm system has not been held in high regard recently and that did not change with their 2025 MLB draft class.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently updated his farm system rankings to account for the draft, and the Rangers went from No. 28 down to No. 29.
They were surpassed by the San Francisco Giants, who skyrocketed up to No. 23.
The main reason why they fell behind is because the Bleacher Report scouting department does not seem to be high on first-round pick Gavin Fien.
Fien debuts at No. 6 for the organization, listed as a Tier 5 prospect.
This means he is not considered to be around a Top 200 prospect in baseball, so he will have some work to do to turn that perception around.
The high school third baseman has a nice right-handed swing and fairly big frame already. He's more of a well-balanced prospect than fantastic at any one thing.
Texas does not have the best recent track record with high schoolers in the first round. They haven't gone with a prep player since Cole Winn in 2018. The two years before that was Chris Seise and Bubba Thompson. Seise is a free agent and Thompson is playing college football, so something will have to be different with Fien.
In order, the top five Rangers prospects now stand as follows: SS Sebastian Walcott, RHP Winston Santos, RHP David Davalillo, RHP Alejandro Roasario and LHP Kohl Drake.
Walcott is the lone Texas farmhand who is higher than a Tier 4 player, and he is all the way up in Tier 1.
The 19-year-old got a chance to show off some fielding prowess this past weekend at the All-Star Futures Game, and it was clear to see why people are so excited about him.
He has had a tougher season against Double-A pitching with a .238/.338/.381 slash line, but it is important to remember he is far younger than the average player at that level.
The next five prospects are Fien, C Malcolm Moore, SS Yolfran Castillo, OF Elorky Rodriguez and RHP Emiliano Teodo.
Rodriguez was chosen by Reuter as the spotlight player for this update, given that he was the Rangers' highest-paid player in their 2025 international class.
The 17-year-old has impressed in the Dominican Summer League so far. He has a .324/.479/.481 slash line with four home runs and 26 walks drawn to just 22 strikeouts.
