Rangers First Baseman Jake Burger Headed to Operating Table with Recent Injury
The Texas Rangers were one of those teams that were heavily affected by the injured list this season. There were many notables who spent significant time on that dreaded list this year and one of those was first baseman Jake Burger.
Burger had a variety of different injuries all season, and his most recent is going to require surgery to fix. He was able to finish the season after only spending two weeks on IL to finish August with a wrist sprain, but further testing later revealed that he has a torn tendon sheath on his left wrist, and surgery is required to fix it.
Burger with the Rangers
This was the first year that Burger had suited up in a Rangers' uniform as he joined the ballclub in December of last year on a trade from the Miami Marlins. The Marlins wanted young prospects and the Rangers wanted a big bat to add to their hitting lineup. Unfortunately, that is not what the Rangers got.
Burger showed signs of brilliance this season and was exactly the player that the team traded for, but overall, he had the worst season of his major league career. Hard to blame him for how he swung a bat when he could never get a groove going, as he was off and on IL all year.
His troubles started when he went down in late June with a strain to his left oblique. Burger went to the 10-day IL for the first time of the year and was actually back in that time frame, but a short two weeks later, the 29-year-old was right back, this time with an injury to his left quad.
It wasn't until August 8 that he was activated back to the roster, but alas, that didn't stick. A short 10 days later, he hurt his wrist, which is the injury that will now need fixing by a surgeon. There isn't a timetable on how long his recovery will be, but rest assured, he is in good hands.
Hopefully next season Burger is able to stay on the field and get back to doing what he loves. The team needs him as an offensive weapon, and a healthy Rangers' squad is dangerous.
Hopefully, this will be the end of his lengthy list of injuries that Burger has suffered with the Rangers. There are few things worse for an athlete than constantly being injured. He will have the best team of doctors and physical therapists getting him ready to step up to the plate when opening day comes in 2026.