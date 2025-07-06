Rangers' Former Playoff Hero Continues To Disappoint This Season
With July underway and temperatures begin to reach triple digits down in the Lone Star State, the Texas Rangers have continued to be one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball in terms of offensive production.
The team's struggles at the plate have been well-documented this year, with seemingly every hitter up and down the once-feared lineup regressing drastically.
But in a Rangers' clubhouse full of underperforming stars, one in particular has stood out more than the others in terms of how disappointing he's been.
This would be the team's star right fielder and 2023 postseason hero, Adolis Garcia.
Coming off an underwhelming 2024 campaign where the slugger only had a .224 batting average and an OPS slightly above .680, both Garcia and Texas were looking for a massive turnaround at the plate in 2025.
Unfortunately for both he and the team, no such turnaround has materialized, and Garcia appears to be having an even worse campaign than last year thus far.
The 2023 ALCS MVP, who powered the Rangers' elite offense to their first World Series in franchise history, has been nowhere to be found in 2025, currently holding a woeful .227 batting average and an OPS of .654.
Texas, for their part, have tried just about everything to get their star slugger back on track, including moving him down in the lineup and even benching him at one point for a five-game stretch.
No matter what legendary manager Bruce Bochy has tried, though, nothing has been able to get Garcia to snap out of his funk at the dish.
The only real saving grace for the right fielder this season has been the exceptional defense he's played, as he currently ranks among the league's best in terms of defensive runs saved.
When a team has been as collectively bad on offense as the Rangers have, it's pretty hard to point the finger at any one player in particular.
That being said, Garcia has been the spark in the middle of this lineup for the last few seasons, and as such, his lack of production has been more noticeable than that of his teammates.
With the now-32-year-old in the last season of his current deal with Texas and the trade deadline fast approaching, this disappointing stretch could very well end up being the last chapter of Garcia's tenure as a Ranger.
If the team does decide to move him, then it would mark a rather disappointing end for a player who helped carry Texas to the mountain top.
