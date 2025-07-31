Rangers Get Beat by Yankees for Trade of Pirates All-Star Closer David Bednar
The Texas Rangers have been actively seeking help for the backend of their bullpen ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but options are dwindling now that David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates is off the board.
The two-time All-Star is on his way to the New York Yankees, who acquired him, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Included in the deal is the Yankees’ top catching prospect, Rafael Flores, catcher/first baseman Edgleen Perez and center fielder Brian Sanchez, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Flores and Perez ranked eighth and 14th in New York's pipeline.
Acquiring a high-end relief pitcher was always going to be costly for the Rangers, with even non-closers fetching multiple top 15 prospects in some deals.
However, it does sound like they got close to completing a deal for Bednar, but the Yankees ultimately beat them out.
According to Jon Heyman, it ultimately came down to offers from Texas and New York, with the Pirates opting to go with the offer from the Yankees that was headlined by Flores.
Bednar would have been a true game-changer at the backend of the Rangers' bullpen, regaining his form in 2025 after a brutal 2024 campaign.
On the year, he has a 2.37 ERA in 38 innings pitched with 51 strikeouts. The uptick in punchouts and whiffs is a big reason why he has gotten things back on track.
Under team control through 2026, Bednar gives the Yankees a reliable closer heading into next season with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver both set to hit free agency.
As for Texas, they are back to the drawing board when it comes to finding relief pitching.
They have been linked to Phil Maton of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hunter Harvey of the Kansas City Royals and Jake Bird of the Colorado Rockies.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.