Three Potential Rangers Targets to Watch on Final Day of MLB Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers have targeted relief help and a right-handed bat as needs at the MLB trade deadline, which is 5 p.m. central on Thursday.
Some of those relief targets have already left the market, including Jhoan Duran, who moved from the Minnesota Twins to the Philadelphia Phillies, and Ryan Helsley, who moved from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets.
The Rangers are in Seattle to start a four-game series with the Mariners on Thursday. After an incredible 8-1 homestand, the Rangers lost their series with the Los Angeles Angels before arriving in Seattle.
More News: MLB Insider Shares Two Relievers Rangers Could Target Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
If Texas hopes to get a deal done, president of baseball operations Chris Young will have to work the phones from the Pacific northwest. If he’s able to swing a deal, here are three names to watch down the home stretch.
P David Bednar, Pittsburgh
The Rangers have reportedly been in contact with the Pirates about their closer. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (subscription required) reported that Texas was one of several teams in on the right-hander.
Bednar has 17 saves this season and is two seasons removed from a National League-leading 39 saves in 2023. He’s been to the All-Star Game twice and was eighth in NL rookie of the year voting in 2021.
More News: Rangers Latest First-Round Pick Misses Out on Top 100 Prospect Status
The asking price is said to be high. Now that options like Duran and Helsley are off the market, Bednar’s price — and suitors — may go up. He’s also under team control next hear, which increases the price.
The Pirates have traded off pieces the last two years as they are out of contention and building for next year.
P Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay
Evan Grant at The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that the Rangers and Rays had preliminary talks about Fairbanks, who was drafted by the Rangers a decade ago and traded him to Tampa Bay in 2019 after he made a handful of appearances in his MLB debut.
More News: Corey Seager Remains Key to Rangers' Success With Major Impact on Win Column
The Rays are hovering around .500 and tend to make decisions right at the deadline. So if a deal gets done, it might happen under the wire.
Fairbanks comes with a team option in 2026. He is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA with 18 saves in 21 chances. In the last three seasons he’s saved 66 saves.
Like Bednar, he’s a solid option because he can return in 2026.
More News: MLB Insider Believes Rangers Will Be Aggressive at MLB Trade Deadline
UTL Ryan O’Hearn
So, he’s a left-handed hitter, which doesn’t fall into what the Rangers are reportedly seeking. But ESPN wrote earlier this week that O’Hearn is a good fit for Texas because of the underperformance at first base (Jake Burger) and designated hitter (Joc Pederson).
But he has position flex. He can play first base, a corner outfield position and can be the designated hitter if Pederson’s bat doesn’t come around after returning from the injured list.
The free-agent-to-be also slugs. In his last 15 games, he has slashed .277/.327/.489 with two homers, 11 RBI and four walks drawn. For the season he’s slashed .283/.374/.463 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.