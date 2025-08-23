Rangers-Guardians Game Today (8/23/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers moved one outfielder to the injured list, are set to activate another outfielder and have a banged-up second baseman whose status is unclear.
The Rangers are preparing to face the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at Globe Life Field starting at 6:05 p.m. The Rangers will get right fielder Adolis Garcia back from the 10-day injured list, as he is expected to be activated before the game.
Outfielder Evan Carter is on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right wrist and it’s possible he may miss the rest of the season. Both manager Bruce Bochy and president of baseball operations Chris Young indicated to reporters that was the likelihood.
Second baseman Marcus Semien — who has played nearly every game since he arrived with the Rangers in 2022 — missed Friday’s game with a left foot contusion. He’s been in a walking boot the last two days and the Rangers were doing more testing on Friday. An IL move has not been made, but it remains possible.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Game Day: Saturday, Aug. 23
Game Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Guardians TV (Guardians).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network (Guardians)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (7-7, 4.06)
Leiter had a rough one in his last start, which came against Kansas City on Monday. He went 3.2 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and three walks against five strikeouts. He also allowed two home runs. He’s having trouble getting deep into games. He has pitched five or fewer innings in each of his last four starts.
In his last nine games he is 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA, with 50 strikeouts and has allowed batters a .686 OPS since June 29. In that time, he has trimmed his ERA down from 4.55. Considered a rookie, his seven wins is the most for a Rangers rookie since Glenn Otto had seven in 2022. This will be his first meeting against Cleveland this season, but he did face them last season and took a loss on May 14, giving up six earned runs in 1.2 innings.
Guardians: LHP Logan Allen (7-9, 3.87)
Allen has a no-decision in each of his last three starts and is 2-2 with a 3.43 ERA in his last seven starts, including 33 strikeouts, 15 walks and a 1.35 WHIP. He’s managed to get to the fifth inning in two of his last three starts and nearly got to five innings (4.2) in his last start against Atlanta.
The third-year Major Leaguer has played his entire career with the Guardians and needs two wins to reach a career high in victories for a season. He won eight games last season. In 24 games (23 starts) this season he has 98 strikeouts and 51 walks in 123.1 innings. Batters are hitting .260 against him and he has a 1.40 WHIP.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-Day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 13, eligible to return Aug. 23): Garcia is expected to be activated on Saturday.
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 2): Both manager Bruce Bochy and president of baseball operations Chris Young said on Friday that Carter is likely to miss the rest of the season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to return when eligible.
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return Aug. 28): An MRI determined that Burger’s left wrist is sprained.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Aug. 27): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return): Martin is shut down after a setback during a live batting practice session last week.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.