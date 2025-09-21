Rangers Have Potential Future Closer Developing with Double-A Frisco

Eric Loomis (@WVBlackbears '24) has been sharp since being promoted to High-A earlier this month. Loomis carries a 1.42 ERA, along with nine strikeouts over three appearances.



𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐀: 3 G, 6.1 IP, 1.42 ERA, 9 K, 4 BB, 1.10 WHIP

𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐀: 7 G, 9.1 IP, 2.89 ERA, 14 K,…