Rangers Have Potential Future Closer Developing with Double-A Frisco
The Texas Rangers chose not to pursue a true closer last offseason. One could argue that it would have helped them turn around an average season.
While the bullpen president of baseball operations Chris Young assembled has been largely good, the lack of a true closer meant the load was shared by eight different players, none of which had ever been a full-time closer before. It left a hole that, if it had been addressed, could have meant the difference in a playoff berth or not.
The Rangers may have an answer for their closer issue, though it may take another year or two for that solution to reach the Majors. But right-handed pitcher Eric Loomis, who was just named the system’s reliever of the year, is worth tracking.
Other award winners included infielder Cody Freeman, who was named the Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year; right-handed pitcher David Davalillo, who was named the Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year; outfielder Yeremy Cabrera, who was named the Defender of the Year; and catcher/first baseman Cal Stark, who was named to the True Ranger Award.
Eric Loomis’ Rangers Future
Loomis has emerged as a quick development story in the Rangers’ minor league system. Texas picked him in the 16th round of last year's MLB draft out of Missouri State and dropped him immediately into their system at Class A Down East.
With the Wood Ducks, he went 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He only pitched in two games, but in three innings he struck out six, walked four and allowed batters to hit just .091 against him. It turned out to be a portent of things to come.
Before a leg injury ended his season in mid-August, he played for three different Rangers affiliates and moved up to Double-A Frisco. For the year he went 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA with 84 strikeouts, which was 14.54 strikeouts per nine innings. He also had a 1.06 WHIP and batters hit .169 against him in 39 games, most of which was at High-A Hub City.
While with Hub City he had a 1.80 ERA and was named a South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star. He led Texas minor league players in strikeouts per nine innings (minimum of 50 innings) and had the lowest WHIP and opponent batting average among organizational relievers (50 inning minimum).
Perhaps most importantly for Texas he converted seven of his eight save opportunities. When not closing, he finished with seven holds at Hub City, which was tied for fourth in the SAL.
In just his second professional season, Loomis has staked his claim to a role that has proven elusive for Texas to fill the past few years. Patience is the watchword for the right-handers, especially if he proves he can handle the job long-term.