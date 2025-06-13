Rangers Have Prime Assets To Replenish Farm System Should They Become Sellers
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
Predicted by many to win the American League West, they enter play on June 13 with a 33-36 record, in fourth place of the division and 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros, who are leading the way.
In the wild card race, they are 3.5 games out of the final spot, with five teams between them.
Certainly not an insurmountable deficit for the Rangers to overcome, but they aren’t close to living up to expectations.
The biggest reason for their underwhelming performance has been a nonexistent offense.
Texas looked to have one of the best lineups in baseball, on paper, coming into the year, but things haven’t panned out as well as they hoped.
It will be interesting to see how things shake out in the coming weeks, with the Rangers firmly on the fence of whether they are going to be buyers or sellers.
According to the Pythagorean win-loss record on Baseball-Reference, Texas is 37-32, so they own a worse record than they should have at this point.
Should that hold over the coming weeks leading into the MLB trade deadline, they will be a popular team for contenders to call given some of the incredible pitching assets they possess.
That would help them replenish what is a depleted farm system.
“It’s still TBD if the Rangers will be buyers or sellers, but any of the veteran starting pitchers could be on the trade block if they decide to sell at the Deadline. The Rangers don’t have a very deep farm system at this point, and other than top prospect Sebastian Walcott, the hitters are looking mighty thin. Shipping off one of Nathan Eovaldi (1.56 ERA), [Tyler] Mahle (2.02 ERA) or Patrick Corbin (3.52 ERA) would give the club a chance to slightly replenish the farm while still maintaining a bit of pitching depth at the big league level,” wrote Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
Tyler Mahle, set to hit free agency, could be the best starting pitcher available for trade this year. It is hard to envision Nathan Eovaldi being dealt after agreeing to re-sign with the franchise this past winter, but if the team receives a strong enough offer, everything has to be considered.
The resurgence of Corbin has been a pleasant surprise, so if a team comes calling for him, Texas should not hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal.
When healthy, which has been rare, the Rangers have a good amount of starting pitching depth.
Even if they are contending, flipping some of that for long-term assets while toeing buyers and sellers wouldn’t be the worst idea.
