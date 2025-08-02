Inside The Rangers

Rangers Shake Up Major League Roster Ahead of Mariners Game

The Texas Rangers are making some more moves on the big league roster.

Jacob Moss

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers are shaking things up on the big league roster, as the team announced a flurry of roster moves which included the recall of rookie outfielder Alejandro Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

The move corresponds with the Rangers also officially placing fellow outfielder Evan Carter on the 10-Day IL with what team manager Bruce Bochy said were back spasms.

More News: Rangers Activate Two Recently Acquired Relievers, Option Down Struggling Prospect

This will be Osuna's second stint at the MLB level this season, with the rookie making his big league debut on May 25th for Texas.

He showed flashes of his immense potential, but struggled to find consistency at the plate during his first go around, only managing to put together a .164/.293/.224 slash line across 82 at-bats.

This led to the Rangers sending Osuna back down to Triple-A on July 21st, where he's found a good amount of success so far this year.

Now with Carter on the shelf for at least the next 10 games, Osuna has been given another opportunity to show he can produce against big league caliber pitching.

More News: Breaking Down Excellent Grade Rangers Received for Merrill Kelly Trade

The team also announced that first baseman Jake Burger has officially been sent to Double-A Frisco to begin his rehab assignment.

The veteran slugger was placed on the 10-Day IL back on July 16th with a quad strain, and now appears to be gearing back up for a return to the Texas clubhouse following a tune-up down in the minors.

More News: Nathan Eovaldi Earns Player of Month With One of Best July Runs in Rangers History

With the campaign quickly approaching the backstretch, it will be interesting see whether or not Osuna is able to make the most of his second chance, and what impact Burger can continue to have for the Rangers' lineup upon his return.

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/News