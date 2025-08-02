Rangers Shake Up Major League Roster Ahead of Mariners Game
The Texas Rangers are shaking things up on the big league roster, as the team announced a flurry of roster moves which included the recall of rookie outfielder Alejandro Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Seattle Mariners.
The move corresponds with the Rangers also officially placing fellow outfielder Evan Carter on the 10-Day IL with what team manager Bruce Bochy said were back spasms.
More News: Rangers Activate Two Recently Acquired Relievers, Option Down Struggling Prospect
This will be Osuna's second stint at the MLB level this season, with the rookie making his big league debut on May 25th for Texas.
He showed flashes of his immense potential, but struggled to find consistency at the plate during his first go around, only managing to put together a .164/.293/.224 slash line across 82 at-bats.
This led to the Rangers sending Osuna back down to Triple-A on July 21st, where he's found a good amount of success so far this year.
Now with Carter on the shelf for at least the next 10 games, Osuna has been given another opportunity to show he can produce against big league caliber pitching.
More News: Breaking Down Excellent Grade Rangers Received for Merrill Kelly Trade
The team also announced that first baseman Jake Burger has officially been sent to Double-A Frisco to begin his rehab assignment.
The veteran slugger was placed on the 10-Day IL back on July 16th with a quad strain, and now appears to be gearing back up for a return to the Texas clubhouse following a tune-up down in the minors.
More News: Nathan Eovaldi Earns Player of Month With One of Best July Runs in Rangers History
With the campaign quickly approaching the backstretch, it will be interesting see whether or not Osuna is able to make the most of his second chance, and what impact Burger can continue to have for the Rangers' lineup upon his return.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.