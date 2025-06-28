Rangers Lineup Dubbed One of MLB's Biggest Failures 'Across the Board'
Just two years ago, the Texas Rangers' lineup was the key ingredient in getting the team to win the World Series with the core of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia slugging their way to a championship.
Aside from a couple of tweaks here and there -- Nathaniel Lowe out, Wyatt Langford in, Travis Jankowski out -- it's largely the same group in 2025 as it was then with key guys like Evan Carter and Jonah Heim still on the team.
But this year has been different. Drastically different.
The Rangers' lineup ranks 28th in average, OBP and OPS. Stolen bases is the only major offensive stat where they don't rank in the bottom 10.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly named the "10 Biggest Fails of the 2025 Season" and listed Texas' lineup at No. 8 for their underwhelming year, noting that the bats have consistently let down the team's elite pitching.
"Not only have offseason acquisitions Joc Pederson and Jake Burger flopped, but some of the faces of this franchise have also underwhelmed at the plate," Kelly noted. "Outside of Wyatt Langford and Josh Smith, pretty much every Texas hitter is underachieving to some degree."
The Rangers' starting rotation ranks second-best in ERA, WHIP and hits per nine innings.
Those are frustrating numbers to watch go to waste.
Texas is 40-42, meaning its status as buyers or sellers is not yet sealed. They could try to trade away some of their disappointing contracts to desperate teams or hope the pitching staff can keep up its numbers and acquire a bat that can actually produce.
The Rangers are in the middle of a key series against the Seattle Mariners.
While the Houston Astros have a clear lead in the American League West, there is still ground to be gained for a spot that would lead to a Wild Card birth.
