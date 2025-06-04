Rangers May Possess Baseball's Next Top Prospect
After jumping 62 spots in MLB Pipeline's Top-100 prospect ranking, Sebastian Walcott has thrown his name in the ring of becoming baseball's next top prospect.
After signing with the Texas Rangers as an international free agent for $3.2 million just before his 17th birthday, Walcott has impressed at every level with a collective .257/.341/.455 slash line in 216 games played between rookie ball, High-A, and Double-A.
Standing at 6-foot-4, Walcott would be one of the tallest shortstops in the league, behind only Elly De La Cruz. His 70-grade arm and 65-grade power could make Walcott one of the best shortstops in the league and there is reason to believe the hype is real.
Walcott's .455 slugging percentage is the 18th-best in the Texas League, but every player ahead of him is minimum two years older. The same trend continues for other counting stats such as home runs, RBI, and doubles.
The Bahamian-born infielder may have a serious case to crack the Rangers' Opening Day lineup in 2026, which would happen right after his 20th birthday. Texas may have to bump its $325 million franchise cornerstone, Corey Seager, to a different spot on the diamond to protect his oft-injured self and Jace Jung has all but locked up a spot at the hot corner, leaving Walcott to play his natural position.
Hitting prospects have been hard to come by for the Rangers, the most recent youngsters to make the jump to the big leagues have failed to impress outside of fan-favorite Wyatt Langford and the recently called-up Alejandro Osuna, who has a .743 OPS in his first 15 at-bats. 10 of their 14 top hitting prospects are at Double-A or lower with Abimelec Ortiz and Justin Foscue, who got 42 at-bats with the team in 2024, expected to crack the Texas active roster at some point this season