Rangers Activate Corey Seager from Injured List for Blue Jays Finale
The Texas Rangers have their All-Star shortstop back after a two-week absence for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Rangers activated Corey Seager from the 10-day injured list before the game. To make room, the Rangers optioned first baseman Blaine Crim to the minors.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Tuesday that he “fully anticipated” that Seager would return to the lineup on Wednesday. He said on Monday that he did not intend to send him on a rehab assignment to the minors, even with the two-week layoff.
His final hurdle was on Monday, as he participated in a 30-minute simulated game with injured outfielder Evan Carter.
Seager rejoins the Rangers after Texas beat Toronto, 2-0, on Tuesday, marking the team’s second win in three games. He comes back at a time in which the Rangers’ offense remains one of the least productive in the Majors. But the Rangers are still within striking distance of the top of the American League West.
Corey Seager’s Season at a Glance
Seager has slashed .300/.346/.520 with six home runs and 12 RBI in 26 games. In his last appearance against Detroit on May 10, he homered twice. The two-time World Series MVP could solve some of the issues that are flummoxing the offense.
He went on the injured list for the first time on April 22 with a right hamstring strain while running to first base in a game against the Athletics. He remained on the IL until he was eligible to return on May 3.
He went back on the IL on May 13 with the same injury and Texas kept him there past his activation date. Both Bochy and Seager said they wanted to ensure he didn’t have a relapse. Texas even allowed Seager to consult with someone outside the organization to determine how he can prevent hamstring injuries in the future.
The Rangers can clearly use Seager. During his first IL stint, Texas was 2-8. During his second, the Rangers were 6-8, for a combined 8-16.
With him active, Texas is 19-13.
He has the potential to make a huge difference.