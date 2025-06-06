Rangers More Likely To Add Ahead of Trade Deadline Than Sell
The Texas Rangers sit in an interesting position going into the MLB trade deadline.
Will they be buyers or sellers before July 31?
The Rangers are a franchise that wants to win. Less than two years removed from a World Series championship, the DNA is there to suggest another playoff run could happen.
But the club also has only one winning season since 2017 – the 2023 title year – and went into Thursday with a losing record.
That doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that a hot streak is around the corner.
Will the Rangers Buy or Sell at the MLB Trade Deadline?
So what’s the play?
Jeff Passan of ESPN suggests the outlook is murky, putting the Rangers in the “Tweener” category when it comes to making major moves.
The obvious need for Texas is hitting.
Getting extra bats may require parting with one of the reasons why the Rangers are still in the hunt.
Passan listed right-handed starter Tyler Mahle as the best Texas player potentially available in a trade. But dealing Mahle would also deal a serious blow to a rotation that’s arguably the best in baseball.
Assuming the Rangers keep Mahle, there are other options, such as Adolis Garcia, that might fetch serviceable pieces for a scuffling offense.
Young likely won’t stand pat.
Whether it’s trying to win now or retool for another run next season, the Rangers have a history of being active come the deadline.
This season figures to be no different.