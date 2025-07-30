Rangers Move Jacob Webb to Injured List, Promote Luis Curvelo
The Texas Rangers moved right-handed reliever Jacob Webb to the 15-day injured list in advance of Wednesday’s game with the Los Angeles Angels.
The team announced the move via release. To take Webb’s spot on the 26-man roster the Rangers promoted right-hander Luis Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock.
Webb was listed as having back spasms. His move is backdated to Tuesday.
He pitched in Tuesday’s loss to the Angels, throwing 1.2 innings. He allowed an earned run and struck out four, the latter of which was a season high.
Webb heads to the IL with a 4-3 record and a 3.75 ERA in 42 appearances and 48 innings. He joined the franchise as a free agent last offseason after spending 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles.
Only left-hander Hoby Milner has thrown more innings that Webb. Milner had 49.2 innings entering Wednesday’s action.
Curvelo is with the Rangers for the first time this season. Should he pitch on Wednesday it would be his MLB debut. The 24-year-old was 3-3 with a 3.26 ERA in 34 relief outings for the Express. Batters were hitting .211 against him.
He’s been sharp in July, with a 0.93 ERA in nine innings, the third-lowest mark among Pacific Coast League relievers this month (min. 9.0 IP).
Like Webb, Curvelo signed with the Rangers in the offseason, inking a Major League contract. He was unable to make the opening day roster coming out of spring training.
Before Texas, he was a part of the Seattle Mariners’ organization for six seasons after he was signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2018.
In the minors his career record is 24-11 with 12 saves a 3.48 ERA and 374 strikeouts over 223 career minor league games.
As luck would have it, the Rangers head to Seattle after Wednesday’s game for a four-game series with the Mariners, allowing Curvelo the potential to pitch against his former organization.
