Inside The Rangers

Rangers Land Prospect To Improve Infield Pipeline in New MLB Mock Draft

The Texas Rangers are projected to bolster their future at shortstop with their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Maddy Hudak

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers have taken less risky picks more often than not in the MLB draft, at least when it comes to their first-round selections.

Those lottery type picks tend to come in later rounds for the Rangers, and that overall formula is expected to continue in their approach this year.

They’ve hit on their last four first-round selections in Wyatt Langford (2023), Kumar Rocker (2022), Jack Leiter (2021), and Josh Jung (2019), who have all contributed to this year’s team.

More News: Rangers Faced With Make-or-Break Road Trip Before All-Star Break

With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, Texas could go one of two ways, possibly looking to target a pitcher for the first time since 2022 or a bat.

With a below-average 86 wRC+ entering play on July 8, the Rangers could elect to defer looking for pitching depth and instead add an impact hitter.

Could that also be their first high school prospect selected in the first round since 2018?

More News: Rangers Outright Billy McKinney To Triple-A After He Clears Waivers

Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and has Texas landing Purvis High School shortstop JoJo Parker.

“I’ve heard Parker doesn’t get past the Rangers, and if he’s gone, they’re the high mark for Kayson Cunningham. They could also go for Steele Hall or Daniel Pierce,” Law wrote.

Parker has a twin, outfielder Jacob, and the two are considered the best high school position prospects in the state of Mississippi.

Teams are more enamored by JoJo because of his power hitting and athleticism.

More News: Corey Seager Sends Crucial Message To Rangers Ahead of All-Star Break

The question is whether the Rangers will deviate from their recent norm in the first round and select a high school bat for the first time in six years.

This year’s draft may be the one, with several prep shortstops projected to go high.

As Kennedi Landry reports for MLB.com, director of amateur scouting Kip Fagg is quite aware of the lack of college bats but was noncommittal about whether that would change the team's strategy.

More News: What Philosophy Should Rangers Have in This Year's MLB Draft?

“Yes, one of the strengths of this draft is probably the high school middle infielders,” Fagg said. “There are a lot of them. We have a lot of opinions on these guys, and we sort of worked through a lot of them. I’m not saying we're taking a high school shortstop, but it's one of the strengths of this draft, for sure.

Parker is the No. 10 prospect in MiLB Pipeline’s rankings and may end up being the best hitter in his draft class.

Should he still be there when Texas picks at No. 12 overall, Parker would be a strong upside pick for Texas’ farm system.

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News