Rangers Land Prospect To Improve Infield Pipeline in New MLB Mock Draft
The Texas Rangers have taken less risky picks more often than not in the MLB draft, at least when it comes to their first-round selections.
Those lottery type picks tend to come in later rounds for the Rangers, and that overall formula is expected to continue in their approach this year.
They’ve hit on their last four first-round selections in Wyatt Langford (2023), Kumar Rocker (2022), Jack Leiter (2021), and Josh Jung (2019), who have all contributed to this year’s team.
More News: Rangers Faced With Make-or-Break Road Trip Before All-Star Break
With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, Texas could go one of two ways, possibly looking to target a pitcher for the first time since 2022 or a bat.
With a below-average 86 wRC+ entering play on July 8, the Rangers could elect to defer looking for pitching depth and instead add an impact hitter.
Could that also be their first high school prospect selected in the first round since 2018?
More News: Rangers Outright Billy McKinney To Triple-A After He Clears Waivers
Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and has Texas landing Purvis High School shortstop JoJo Parker.
“I’ve heard Parker doesn’t get past the Rangers, and if he’s gone, they’re the high mark for Kayson Cunningham. They could also go for Steele Hall or Daniel Pierce,” Law wrote.
Parker has a twin, outfielder Jacob, and the two are considered the best high school position prospects in the state of Mississippi.
Teams are more enamored by JoJo because of his power hitting and athleticism.
More News: Corey Seager Sends Crucial Message To Rangers Ahead of All-Star Break
The question is whether the Rangers will deviate from their recent norm in the first round and select a high school bat for the first time in six years.
This year’s draft may be the one, with several prep shortstops projected to go high.
As Kennedi Landry reports for MLB.com, director of amateur scouting Kip Fagg is quite aware of the lack of college bats but was noncommittal about whether that would change the team's strategy.
More News: What Philosophy Should Rangers Have in This Year's MLB Draft?
“Yes, one of the strengths of this draft is probably the high school middle infielders,” Fagg said. “There are a lot of them. We have a lot of opinions on these guys, and we sort of worked through a lot of them. I’m not saying we're taking a high school shortstop, but it's one of the strengths of this draft, for sure.
Parker is the No. 10 prospect in MiLB Pipeline’s rankings and may end up being the best hitter in his draft class.
Should he still be there when Texas picks at No. 12 overall, Parker would be a strong upside pick for Texas’ farm system.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.