Rangers Named Fit for Braves Star Slugger Who Would Fix Their Offense
The Texas Rangers have had an odd first two and a half months of their 2025 season.
A team that had high hopes and expectations for its lineup has seen its offense mired in what can't be deemed a slump anymore since they rank 26th in all of MLB with a team wRC+ of 84.
On the other hand, a pitching staff that had a great deal of question marks, especially in terms of health, has both managed to stay reasonably healthy and performed well, posting the second-best ERA in baseball at 3.19.
It's kind of unthinkable given the fact that two of the team's biggest offseason moves were to acquire Jake Burger and Joc Pederson, but designated hitter has been a particularly ugly spot for the Rangers.
Sitting at 36-37 and just a game and a half back of the last American League wild card spot, a move to address that before the July 31 MLB trade deadline could be the difference between making and missing the playoffs.
Marcell Ozuna Is a Great Trade Deadline Fit for the Texas Rangers
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand released his top 14 trade deadline candidates, and the Atlanta Braves designated hitter was included with Texas named as one of the best possible fits.
The Braves entered the season with World Series aspirations of their own, but at 32-39, those don't seem likely to come to fruition.
"The Braves don’t have much of a history of being sellers, but given their current place in the standings – 12 games back in the NL East and seven games out of a Wild Card spot – it wouldn’t be a shock if Atlanta began looking toward 2026," Feinsand wrote.
If they sell, the Rangers should be all over Marcell Ozuna, a pending free agent who won't come cheap, but likely would not be the most expensive player moved at the deadline if he is traded.
"The Braves have a handful of expiring contracts, but given the lack of power hitters expected to be available between now and July 31, Ozuna could bring back the best return as a rental," Feinsand added.
Ozuna, who finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2024, is slashing .257/.389/.427 in 2025.
Each of those marks are considerably down compared to 2024, but they would all represent major upgrades for the Rangers at the DH spot.
Only Wyatt Langford has more home runs than Ozuna's 11, and not a single player in the Texas lineup is even close to getting on base at Ozuna's clip.
This addition could be a huge help for the Rangers if they want to make a push to the postseason.
